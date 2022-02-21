New football centre plans for Portsmouth's King George V playing fields set to go ahead

A report published ahead of the Wednesday meeting of the Portsmouth City Council planning committee recommends the application for a new pavilion, cafe and artificial pitches be given permission.

'The development proposed is in accordance with the relevant development plan policies and it would provide Portsmouth and the wider Hampshire area with much needed sports facilities,' it says.

'It would be of an appropriate design within the local context, acceptable with regard to highway capacity and safety and would have no significant adverse effect on local amenity.'

An artist's impression of the planned new football centre on the King George V playing fields in Cosham

The proposals were drawn up by the city council in conjunction with the Football Association, Football Foundation and football clubs as part of national work to improve grassroots provision.

A 2020 plan identified a need for 'at least' five new artificial pitches in the city with the King George V scheme a 'key' part of this work.

Under the proposals drawn up by the city council, a pavilion with six changing rooms and kitchen and office facilities will be built alongside the new all-weather 3G pitches. The car park will also be extended with an extra 50 spaces created.

The damaged pavilion at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham

The original pavilion was left 'unusable' by an arson attack in 2017. The application says the new designs have been drawn up to limit the potential for future vandalism with the choice of 'robust' building materials.

The project has been backed by Sport England, which said: 'Given the project is being supported by the Football Foundation in partnership with the council, Sport England does not consider that any planning conditions are required to ensure community access, design quality, or ongoing maintenance and management arrangements.'