New football hub in Portsmouth on King George V playing fields continues - latest picture
Planning permission for the football hub at the King George V planning fields was granted last year and includes the new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches. Work on the pavilion has been progressing well, and the all-weather pitches are coming together allowing passers by to see the scale of the scheme, the fencing and position of the floodlights.
As previously reported by The News the traditional fireworks event on the playing field has been cancelled in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. Talks are ongoing about a replacement event.