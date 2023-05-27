In March, the council confirmed that construction of the new football hub on the King George V Playing Fields meant it could no longer host a full-scale event and that alternatives were being explored.

However, speaking to The News, a council spokesman said there had still been nothing confirmed, although ‘a variety of options’ were being considered for both the type of event and location.

Fireworks at King George V Playing Field in Cosham last November. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The decision to cancel the display, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, drew criticism from Cosham councillors who had previously been assured the event would continue.

Construction of the football hub is well underway and once completed will include a new pavilion and all-weather pitches.

But this also reduces the size of the playing fields meaning the usual fireworks event can no longer take place.

Speaking in March, councillor Steve Pitt, who has since been elected as council leader but still holds the culture portfolio in the council’s cabinet, said alternatives had to be arranged.

‘Whilst the open space for the fireworks’ firing zone and the safety zone remain, it is the feeling of the events team that there will not now be adequate space to enable the large numbers of attendees to safely watch and egress the event,’ he said.

‘The fireworks display is just one of a number of events that takes place at the site and discussions will be held to consider the feasibility of all events going forward.

He revealed the council was looking into the feasibility of hosting two simultaneous events at either end of the city which would spread out attenees. This could include the playing fields but if so it would be smaller in scale than before.

But Cosham councillor Matthew Atkins said he felt ‘somewhat misled’ and said the cancellation of the event was ‘very disappointing’.