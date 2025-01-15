Southsea's historic seafront structures restored to their former glory - in pictures

The shelters and lamp columns were dismantled and removed from the seafront before construction of new sea defences between the Pyramids and Speakers' Corner began in summer 2023 as part of the Southsea Coastal Scheme to create new sea defences.

They were carefully stored, inspected and repaired by conservation and ironwork specialists before being reinstated on the new seafront promenade, which opened to the public on December 19 2024.

Southsea Coastal Scheme project director Guy Mason said: "It was very important for us to work sensitively within the historic environment to enhance these structures while maintaining their original look.

"The conservation repairs have ensured as much of the original fabric is preserved as possible and the lifespan of these iconic seafront assets has been significantly extended."

Restoration work included:

Replacing decayed timber on the shelters

Recasting corroded iron decorations on shelters where they were beyond repair

Using new materials such as zinc roofing and Perspex windows

Repairs to lamp columns and recasting of their decorative elements where significant corrosion had occurred

Cleaning, repainting and replacement of lanterns on lamp columns.

The Southsea seafront has been home to the historic shelters and lamp columns since the late 19th and early 20th centuries, reflecting the growing popularity of Southsea as a seaside resort at the time. They have since been afforded Grade II listed status for their artistic, architectural and historical interest.