A new lighter Voi rental e-bike model is being introduced to Portsmouth in a bid to make it easier for people to travel around the city.

Forty brand-new Explorer Light 1 (EL1) e-bikes have been added to the existing rental e-bike and e-scooter fleet across Portsmouth, as part of Voi's ongoing commitment to sustainable and inclusive transport.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Portsmouth City Council has said the EL1's lighter frame and improved handling aim to encourage more people to try e-bikes and support those who may find heavier models challenging to use.

Voi E1 e-bikes | PCC

At 25 per cent lighter than the standard e-bike models (EB3 and E4), the EL1 weighs under 32kg and features a compact, lightweight frame. Like the earlier Voi e-bike models, it includes onboard geofencing to detect slow and no-ride zones in the city, as well as smaller wheels with precise positioning to help riders keep their balance.

The 40 EL1 bikes will be evenly distributed across existing Voi racks throughout Portsmouth, ensuring widespread access for residents and visitors.

These new e-bikes are funded through the Solent Future Transport Zone, and to be eligible to ride a Voi e-bike, users must be aged at least 16. The EL1 is already in use in Cambridge, London, and Edinburgh, with plans to launch in Paris this month.

For more information on e-bike availability and locations, visit www.voi.com or download the Voi app.