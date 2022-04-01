New murals to be unveiled at Gosport's bus station

The design depicting the HMS Alliance submarine, ropes, chains and propellers will cover the waterfront side of the bus station.

Councillor Graham Burgess, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: ‘These public murals will be fantastic additions to the esplanade and town centre - a celebration of Gosport, our history, heritage and communities.

How one of the murals in Gosport will look

‘The pandemic has had a huge impact on our individual lives and the town's businesses so it's vital we invest in our public spaces, like the high street and waterfront, and give people good reasons to get out and about.

‘We want to embrace the future of the high street and give a boost to businesses - that is what the Welcome Back Fund is all about.

‘This is a fantastic start to an ambitious programme of improvements in Gosport.’

The project is a part of general improvement works supported by a £215,000 grant from the Welcome Back Fund.

The fund aims to encourage people to return to the high street after the impact of the pandemic.