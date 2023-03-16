Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, will be asked to approve a traffic order covering Walmer Road, Renny Road and Proctor Lane while still allowing contraflow cycling.

A report says this backs the findings of an October consultation of people living in the area, despite some concerns that a one-way system could exacerbate issues with speeding drivers.

Council officers knocked on the doors of 800 homes in the area with 39 per cent of people favouring changes to the road network and only three per cent opposing them. The remainder were deemed to be neutral.

New one-way systems have been proposed

Should it be signed off next week, the one-way system would begin on Walmer Road after its junction with Guildford Road heading eastward. It would include a western-only direction on Proctor Lane while the entirety of Renny Road would be southbound.

‘Creating a set of one-way streets will allow residents to drive down the streets more easily, improving the flow of motor traffic in the area and reducing the vehicle conflicts,’ the report published ahead of Cllr Stagg’s Thursday (March 23) meeting says.

‘Creating a contraflow cycle scheme will allow people cycling to travel easily in both directions with clearly marked information for drivers that this is a two-way cycle route.’

It adds that this would make the roads more accessible for cyclists by creating more space and supports the objectives of the city’s transport strategy.

A feasibility study was carried out in response to requests from residents and Fratton ward councillors to help tackle traffic issues in the area after which the formal traffic regulation order process was started.

