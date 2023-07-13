News you can trust since 1877
New padel tennis courts planned at Haying club

Two padel tennis courts could be coming to the Seacourt Tennis Club on Hayling Island and ‘non members are welcome to play’.
By Toby Paine
Published 13th Jul 2023, 22:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 22:35 BST

Nick Atkins, a club board member, has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for the construction of two Padel tennis courts in the facility.

Padel tennis is a racket sport that originates from Mexico, it’s often described as a mix between regular Tennis and Squash. It’s usually played in doubles in an enclosed court which is one third of the size of a tennis court.

Planning documents state: ‘The proposed Padel court area will be 20 metres long and 10 metres wide and enclosed above ground with a combination of glass and weld mesh around a wall and fence panels supported of steel post fixed to a concrete foundation with a synthetic turf play surface.

Padel tennis courts could be coming to Hayling Island Picture: Adobe StockPadel tennis courts could be coming to Hayling Island Picture: Adobe Stock
Padel tennis courts could be coming to Hayling Island Picture: Adobe Stock
‘Flood lights will be installed in the court for better visibility in the evening.

‘The addition of the proposed panel courts will help encourage the local community and surrounding neighbours to indulge in recreational activities.

At present Seacourt provides for a range of rackets sports including real tennis, lawn tennis, rackets, squash, racket ball and badminton.

‘Padel tennis is the fastest growing racket sport in the UK with huge demand from new players.

‘This would be the first such facility in Havant and as such provided open access to the sport to the public with non-members welcome to play.

‘The proposal creates new open spaces that are located within or close to housing developments that are safe and accessible for the whole community to access.’

Residents can view and learn more about the application here.

