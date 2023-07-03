Plan unveiled to transform Hayling Dirt Jumps into a concrete pump track

Havant Borough Council has asked residents for their thoughts on revamping the site off Station Road, Hayling Island. The area was originally used by a group who maintained and altered the jumps, which is no longer possible as a result of safety standards.

Council officers have worked with ‘specialist contractors’ to design a new ‘purpose built provision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council consultation material states: ‘The concept design has been worked up with an industry leading contractor and is made up from tarmac macadam and includes obstacles such as; berms, straights, pump bumps, doubles, triples, tabletops, step ups and angled rollers, amongst other things.

Hayling pump track concept design

‘The concept is aimed at users of all abilities and is designed for community use, including coaching and events.

‘The design allows users to use the facility in sections, areas or as a continuous loop.’

The consultation has received 27 comments from members of the public, the majority of which are in support of the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One comment read: ‘The single line design shown is very limiting though and does not cater for more advanced riders. The Hilsea track was referenced and this is a good example of a multi line arrangement. The Hilsea track is a figure of 8 design with a back line, almost a pretzel type shape.’

Another comment read: ‘Being part of the group that worked with the council to let us have this area for dirt jumps, nearly 15 years ago, I would love to see this area renovated into a new permanent pump track.

‘The maintenance of forever crumbling dirt was a lot of work. So something easy to look after would be great.

‘I frequently use the Hilsea pump track on my skateboard, there’s always people there on scooters, bikes, skates, boards and even wheelchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To make it as attractive as possible to multiple disciplines, it has to be smooth. Hilsea is great but would be vastly improved with a smoother surface.’