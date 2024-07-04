Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have expressed confusion and upset over plans to restrict parking on a Waterlooville road which they say they make “no sense” and will “negatively impact” road safety.

Hampshire County Council has introduced changes on Darnel Road in Newlands, restricting parking on the east side to four hours, with no return within four hours. The county council are in the process of adopting Darnel Road, which means that changes to the parking restrictions are required to ensure that large vehicles can safely pass each other when accessing the household waste site.

The restriction in the parking spaces is proposed to apply Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, and there is no restriction outside of these hours, during overnight or weekends. The four-hour waiting restriction is proposed to apply to all the bays.

Darnel Road | Google Streetview

However, the plan was not welcomed by residents, and the local parish council said it would prevent residents’ families and friends from visiting them.

As part of the responses to the council, Mr Lewis said that the county council plans to impose double yellow lines and parking restrictions make “absolutely no sense.” He said: “Let me just start by saying that I have lived at 7 Darnel Crescent for nearly 12 years and am very aware of the need for some form of traffic calming and dangerous parking initiatives, however the plan that you have put in place makes absolutely no sense.”

Mr Boothroyd, who works from home, said that the proposal to restrict parking in a residential area “for commercial gain” is a “complete disrespect for the residents.”

Mr Boothroyd said: “As someone who works from home, and has no office to attend, I think it is disgraceful that Hants CC [county council] are even suggesting this order. Working from home is a normal way of life now for a wide range of people, including Hants CC, and to restrict parking in a residential area for commercial gain is a complete disrespect for the residents.

“We pay a huge amount of council tax compared to other areas of the country, and this is not what I expect from a council.”

The council responded to Mr Boothroyd’s concerns, saying that the proposals are “not intended as a source of income” and that they are designed to ensure that vehicles park parallel to the kerb in the laybys rather than at an angle protruding into the road.

Mr Bell also said that the proposal would “negatively impact” road safety and existing parking to the detriment of local residents and visitors since Darnel Road is residential but also has a nursing home, residential care home, popular children’s play park and entrance to the nature reserve.