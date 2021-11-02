New political map of Gosport sparks accusations of favouritism and gerrymandering

Gosport town centre

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) has drawn up a new political map for Gosport Borough Council.

After 59 residents and organisations made comments to the LGBC, new ward arrangements were recommended in a recent report.

It says there should be a total of 28 councillors in Gosport, 6 less than the current number representing 14 wards, 3 fewer than at present.

The new map of Gosport Borough Council's electoral wards that has been drawn up by the Boundary Commission

The boundaries of 12 wards will change except for Lee East and Lee West.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Liberal Democrat representative for Leesland ward said he welcomes the reduced number of councillors and wards but believes the new boundaries favour one political party.

‘It seems most of the comments have largely been ignored and they’re just going ahead with what they proposed originally, which was largely acceptance of proposals from the Conservative Party.

‘It does seem the new boundaries have been gerrymandered to benefit the Conservative Party.

‘The Boundary Commission, that’s supposed to be independent, have freely admitted in their initial report that they’ve adopted the Conservative proposals with very little amendment.

‘The only ward where Labour still has a councillor, where Cllr June Cully lives, that’s been taken out and put into the strongest conservative ward of Anglesey.’

Gerrymandering is a practice of changing political boundaries so a particular party benefits.

Cllr June Cully represents Town ward which could change to 'Harbourside and Town'.

It's been proposed that the boundaries be re-aranged so that Anglesey, a neighbouring ward, takes up some of the land south of Town ward.

Conservative Cllr Graham Burgess, leader of the council said: ‘I think it does look ok, I think we’ll have to wait and see until the official version is released.

‘What is there is what I think we expected.’

The changes are supposed to ensure that each councillor represents a similar number of electors while making the boundaries reflect community ties and identities.

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: ‘We are very grateful to people in Gosport. We looked at all the views they gave us.

‘They helped us improve our earlier proposals.