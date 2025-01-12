Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes are being made to trade waste collections across Fareham, including new rules for businesses to sort their rubbish out.

From March 31, businesses will be required to separate out their waste just as households are being asked to do. For larger businesses, this will be from March but smaller businesses with less than 10 employees won’t have to do so until March 2027.

Fareham Borough Council’s scrutiny panel members heard businesses will be told of the new plans later this month, once they have been approved by the executive.

Sarah Ward, the council’s director of neighbourhood, said: “We have been running the business Waste Savers [service] for over 40 years and it needed a renewal in terms of the offer, the cost, the chargers, and the revenue surplus that can be generated etc.”

The new rules will encourage more businesses to recycle their rubbish

There will be other changes to the service, including new fees and charges – while the council has kept these private, the meeting heard they are at a level that is competitive and covers the council’s costs.

A report for the meeting on January 6 said the changes also mean more staff will be needed, and food waste bins need to be supplied for businesses who will need to put out food waste separately. By 2027, when all businesses are included in the scheme, more staff, more bins and even a new recycling collection vehicle will be required.

To make the scheme environmentally friendly, the business plan incorporates running the fleet of vehicles on hydrotreated vegetable oil instead of the current ultra-low-sulphur diesel – the report said this should see emissions fall by 95 per cent. Ms Ward said lower carbon emissions gives businesses environmental credentials to pass on to their customers which the council have been told is important.

The changes under the Simpler Recycling scheme means nearly all non-domestic premises in England will need to separate all recyclable waste from their usual residual waste. The government defines non-domestic premises as businesses, residential homes, educational establishments, hospitals and nursing homes, places of worship, penal institutes, charity shops, hostels and public meeting places. The recyclable waste means separating out metal, glass, plastic, paper, card, and food waste – from residual refuse.

The officer’s report said Fareham’s Waste Savers scheme currently offers its customers separate refuse and recycling collections with a choice of weekly, fortnightly and monthly collections. There are five bin sizes, together with separate glass collections in two bin sizes. Customers can request additional ad-hoc collections.

The plans will now go before the council’s executive board for consideration on Monday, January 13.