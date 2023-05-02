These stunning fields of blue can be found in a number of spots near to Portsmouth and further-afield around Hampshire, and will only last a few weeks so take them in an enjoy them while you can. To help you make the most of them we have put together a guide of the best places to spot them – just do be careful not to step on any of them and keep to the paths.

Little Hyden Woods, Clanfield: Little Hyden Woods is the perfect spot for a carpet of Spring flowers and is more commonly known by locals as Bluebell Woods, incorporating Blagden and Lowtons Copses. The woodland covers some 56 acres and is privately owned, although there is public access over most of the woodland via local bridlepaths a short walk north of the main village.

Upperford Copse, Soberton: Upperford Copse is just north of the popular West Walk at the Forest of Bere near Wickham and is the perfect spot for those drivers heading out and looking for somewhere to go for a walk. The nearby Holywell Estate also boasts stunning bluebells, though a charity event to walk them has been cancelled as the area was too boggy. Managed by the Forestry Commission, Upperford Copse has car parking off Heath Road.

Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Soberton. Picture: Mike Cooter (290423)

Spinny Woods, Copse Lane, Gosport: Stunning bluebells can be found every year in the small copse next to Rowner Road. This short walk has the added bonus of a small play area for anyone taking smaller children with them to find bluebells. There is parking in nearby residential areas.

Meon Valley Trail, West Meon: Linking to well established long distance trails including the Wayfarers’ Walk and the South Downs Way National Trail, this trail features some wonderful bluebells for everyone to enjoy. There is a car park off Station Road.

Botley Wood, Whiteley: The woodland area just north of Whiteley is a 108 hectare area of wetland and coppiced woodland which boasts a rich variety of scarce plants and animals – including some bluebells. The wood is accessible by nearby footpaths.

Wildgrounds Nature Reserve, Gosport: The 67 acres of woodland can be found in the heart of Gosport and adjacent to the Alver Valley Country Park. It boasts a wonderful ancient oak woodland including trees which are thought to be approximately 500 years old. Lots of wildlife can be foundalong the woodland path – as well as bluebells. Parking is accessed via Barrington Close.

The footpath in Soberton with its hedgerows filled with vivid spring colours. Picture: Mike Cooter (290423)

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle: Stansted Park has 36 miles of footpaths – including a walk towards Runcton Tower from where you will see the stunning displays of spring flowers and bluebells. And if you make a start from the main park, you have two eateries, a farm shop and garden centre to enjoy either before or after your walk!

Fort Nelson, Downland area, Portsdown Hill: Fort Nelson is always a fantastic day out, but if you also fancy taking in some stunning views and some bluebells then the area just to the southeast of the Fort is the perfect spot to visit. Carparking is available both at the Fort.

Further afield:

Hinton Ampner, Alresford: This National Trust property features a stunning carpet of bluebells along its four-mile walk around the fields and woodland. The elegant country house with highly distinctive gardens is also well worth a visit. Parking available on site.

The glorious bluebell blanket in the woods at Soberton. Picture: Mike Cooter (290423)

River Hamble Country Park, Burseldon: The country park has more than 400 acres of woodland and open spaces as well as the popular Manor Farm and, of course, bluebells including a display on the north side of “Docks Copse” on the east side of the park. Parking on site.

Exbury Gardens, New Forest: A stunning river walk, links the Azalea Bowl and Daffodil Meadow on a peaceful native woodland trail along the Beaulieu River. Exbury Gardens has 200 acres of family fun and natural beauty – including beautiful natural bluebells. It is also home to the Rothschild Collection of rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, rare trees and shrubs. There’s even a mini train for young visitors to enjoy.

Micheldever Woods, Winchester: The ancient woodland is famous for its bluebells and boasts two walking trails and picnic spots for all to enjoy. Parking on site.

Mottisfont, Romsey: This National Trust favourite may have its famous rose garden, romantic house and gallery set in beautiful riverside gardens, but that is not the only gem to enjoy with its bluebells also being impressive. Parking and play areas on site.

The Vyne, Sherborne St John: This National Trust site offers a simple bluebell walk of just over a mile, but its grounds, house, walled garden and summer house make it a year-round favourite as well. Parking on site.

Zebon Copse Nature Reserve, Baskingstoke: A bluebell-lined walk, closely adjoined with the Basingstoke canal. The spring wildflowers and evidence of old banks and boundaries suggest there has been woodland here since at least 1600. Many specialised plants and insects, that are slow to colonise new areas, are found in the ancient woods. Parking on site.