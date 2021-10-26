New transport interchange is being looked at for Cosham railway station

The council partnership is considering a series of 'hubs' across Hampshire as part of efforts to reduce congestion and encourage greater use of public transport, cycling and walking.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for transport and the acting chairman of the organisation's joint committee, said the project was at an early stage.

‘It’s essential to listen to people's views right from the feasibility stage of projects,’ she said. ‘If this project develops beyond a feasibility study, we will be asking for feedback and will work in partnership with travel operators to develop Cosham's travel hub in a way that will support the local economy and provide local residents and people travelling to and through the area with quick and easy travel connections.'

Alongside acting as a centre for multiple transport options, the hub would also provide facilities including toilets and delivery lockers.

Electric vehicle charging points and e-scooter hire would also be available.

Solent Transport Developing said interchanges 'tailored' to their location have 'proven successful' elsewhere in the country and helped improve accessibility and encourage a 'more sustainable' travel network.

It has now commissioned consultancy Steer to carry out feasibility studies on hubs across the county, including the one in Cosham. This has been funded by National Highways.

This is being done in conjunction with the city council's work to improve bus services and the ongoing South East Hampshire Rapid Transit schemes.

Transport providers have been contacted and council officers will be carrying out in-person public consultations in Cosham this week.

A meeting with the three councillors for the ward will take place on Thursday.