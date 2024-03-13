Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council’s plans for a new youth facility were approved by its planning committee meeting – providing a boost to the 3,600 sqm park which is already home to an adventure playground, outdoor gym, tennis courts, paddling pool and skatepark. The new youth club will comprise a “multi-purpose space” fit with a kitchen, offices, toilets, a plant room and a hang-out space at the Stamshaw Park site.

It will serve as a hub for a range of age-appropriate activities offering programs for ages 11 to 18, and up to 24 for individuals with additional needs, as well as career and employment support services tailored to young people aged 14 to 24. The youth club for older children will operate separately from the activities offered for younger children on the premises and both age groups will have their own schedules to ensure they are kept apart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Stamshaw youth club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is majority-funded by BAE Systems and partly funded by Portsmouth City Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy in a partnership which emphasises delivering career and employment support services alongside youth provision. Portsmouth City Council’s careers and progression service will primarily deliver these services, although BAE has expressed interest in contributing science, technology, engineering and maths sessions and career outreach programs within the space.

Other providers interested in offering careers/education support or youth activities during evenings and weekends will be considered to maximise the benefits for the local community. The grant agreement with BAE specifies that the building belongs solely to the council, with no provision for BAE to use the space except for displaying promotional career materials.