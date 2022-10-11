Because Fareham Borough Council did not decide the planning application in time, the developers Miller and Bargate Homes appealed to the planning inspectorate.

A planning inquiry is the most formal of the appeal procedures and could range in length from a day to several weeks.

The proposed development has been criticised by residents, community groups, councillors and MP for Gosport Caroline Dinenage.

In a letter sent in February, Ms DInenage said: ‘I know full well the huge pressures on local infrastructure, including roads, housing, schools, GP surgeries and hospitals.’

The main concern is that the homes could erase the 'strategic gap' between Gosport and Fareham while adding pressure to traffic and local infrastructure.

In his opening statement, representing the developers, Christopher Boyle KC said: ‘The council resolved that had it determined the application it would have refused it for some 14 reasons, of these nine have been formally resolved.

‘There is an acknowledged and pressing need for housing and affordable housing in the borough.

‘The site was proposed to be allocated along with the consented land to the south by the council itself when it was believed to be needed for housing numbers. This is despite it being located in the countryside and in the adopted gap.

‘Development of this nature will inevitably occupy land currently designated as a strategic gap but its location east of Newgate Lane and east of the important tree belt associated with the sewage works in Peel Common will ensure that the function and integrity of the gap is not compromised.’

Speaking on behalf of the council, David Lintott said: ‘Significant further development in addition to the road scheme would almost certainly have this overwhelming urbanisation effect across the area as a whole, potentially tipping the balance towards a predominantly urban character.

‘There is a need in this location to keep the urban boundaries as tightly drawn as possible.

‘The proposed development will not be well related to the existing urban settlement boundaries or well-integrated with a neighbouring settlement.’