Caroline Dinenage MP for Gosport has already expressed concerns about developments that threaten the strategic gap between the two boroughs.

This comes after the developers, Miller Homes and Bargate Homes, outlined their proposal in an online public consultation - 96 per cent of residents that were consulted opposed the plans.

Plans for 375 homes off Newgate Lane - proposed by Miller Homes and Bargate Homes

In a letter sent to Peter Grimwood, CEO of Fareham Borough Council, Caroline said: ‘As the Member of Parliament for Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head since 2010, I know full well the huge pressures on local infrastructure, including roads, housing, schools, GP surgeries and hospitals.

‘This proposal threatens the strategic gap and I believe it is vital that we protect this land as a stretch of countryside that keeps communities distinct and prevents urban sprawl, whilst providing valuable green space to the local community.

‘This development would negate any infrastructure works that have taken place and are planned and will cause the local infrastructure issues to become unmanageable.

‘I understand that a consultation held by Miller Homes and Bargate Homes with residents ahead of this application received opposition of 96 per cent showing the strong feelings of the local community against this development.’

In their statement of community involvement, the developers said they reduced the proposed number of homes from 420 to up to 375 after receiving comments from the public.

‘This reduces the overall volume of homes, increases the amount of natural green space and reduces the impact of the development on local services and infrastructure over the plans put forward for consultation.’

Sean Woodward, executive leader of the council said the proposal is contrary to the council's existing local plan and the plan currently at examination.

‘We’ve allocated sufficient land for all of the government’s demands, we don’t need this,' he said.

‘Our view is unchanged and will always be the same, we want to see strategic gaps preserved.