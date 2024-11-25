Southsea Coastal Defences: Next crucial phase to begin as finishing touches are placed at Speakers' Corner

Work on the next crucial phase to create new sea defences in front of Southsea Common is due to begin later this week as the finishing touches are put to the works near Speakers’ Corner.

New sloping structures will be created along the shoreline which will absorb and dissipate the energy of waves hitting the area in the same way as the already completed sea defences in front of Southsea Castle.

Three long reach excavators are on site to undertake the work due to start on Friday, November 29 and will remain in place until February or March 2025 - with the huge rocks and boulders previously shipped in for the works. Because of the tide times some of the work will be undertaken outside of usual working hours (7am – 7pm).

The works are the next crucial step to create new sea defences along the area between Blue Reef and the Hovertravel terminal with this stretch of Clarence Esplanade to be closed for around 18 months.

Meanwhile four new soakaways are being installed along the bottom of Southsea Common which will improve the drainage in the area which is often waterlogged in the winter.

Elsewhere along the coastline, the finishing touches are being carried out on the sea defences in the area between the Pyramids and Speakers’ Corner towards South Parade Pier. A new roof is being installed on the iconic black shelter which has been reinstated. New seating has also been installed and work is well underway to create a new play area. Grade II listed lamp posts have also been reinstated.

This area is expected to reopen to the public before the end of the year.

The work progresses on the southern end of Southsea Common

The work progresses on the southern end of Southsea Common | Marcin Jedrysiak

The black shelter along Portsmouth seafront at Speakers Corner has been restored with work ongoing to fit its new roof

The black shelter along Portsmouth seafront at Speakers Corner has been restored with work ongoing to fit its new roof | Coastal Partners

The rocks for the rock armour were shipped in ahead of the works and will be placed in the correct position as part of the works

The rocks for the rock armour were shipped in ahead of the works and will be placed in the correct position as part of the works | Marcin Jedrysiak

Two temporary benches have been installed near Blue Reef Aquarium to hold the memorial plaques from the benches removed from the construction area between Blue Reef and Hovertravel. This will provide a place for people to visit during the works.

Two temporary benches have been installed near Blue Reef Aquarium to hold the memorial plaques from the benches removed from the construction area between Blue Reef and Hovertravel. This will provide a place for people to visit during the works. | Coastal Partners

