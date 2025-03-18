The Home Office has denied rumours that Roebuck House in Cosham will be used to house asylum seekers, following growing speculation on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised online about the large office building potentially being re-purposed by the Home Office, leading to a planned demonstration later this month to protest the alleged use of the site.

When asked by The News, a Home Office spokesperson dismissed the claims stating: “We do not recognise any plans to use this site. We would therefore rebut any story that claims otherwise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roebuck House has recently been the subject of a planning application for a 2.4-metre steel perimeter fence alongside a new vehicle and pedestrian gate. However, Portsmouth City Council refused the application in January this year.

Roebuck House in Cosham | Contributed

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, addressed the speculation, saying: “It is currently only a rumour, the council has no knowledge whatsoever that it’s proposed to be used for asylum seekers. The agencies who work on behalf of the Home Office have a responsibility to inform us if it was going to be – we have not been informed.

“We have asked for more information and we have not yet received a response.”

The site has existing planning permission for replacement cladding and fenestration. The application was submitted by Selwyn Berlinger, director of the engineering conglomerate SRB Group and was approved in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents from SRB’s planning application state that the building “benefits” from planning permission granted in July 2022 to be converted into 56 self-contained flats.

That application was originally submitted by Mr J Shreiber of Kingscliff Estates Limited. While the council initially refused it, the Planning Inspectorate later granted it on appeal.

Despite speculation, there is no confirmed plan to use the building for asylum seekers.