There are fears people will be woken up in the middle of the night and children too tired to learn at school if a Gosport takeaway stays open until 4am.

There are also concerns over noise, antisocial behaviour and litter if King’s Dinner Cafe, soon to be called B’eat Burger, gets the green light to extend its opening hours between 10pm to 4am. The owners of the shop at 80 High Street have submitted an application to the borough council seeking permission to sell food from 10am to 4am Monday to Sunday.

Generations 2019 Ltd currently operates the restaurant and takeaway, which also has tables and chairs on the pavement venue. It has permission to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm and this will remain the same.

The council report said it received three letters of complaint from local residents. One resident said they were concerned about sleep being disturbed – with adults struggling at work, and children unable to study at school.

Another person who lives opposite the takeaway said they were concerned about noise in the early morning hours and at weekends. She said: “We are regularly woken by gangs of late night individuals, shouting, screaming for long periods of time during these ‘quiet periods’.”

She added that she wakes in the morning to rubbish dumped on the ground and food that attracts vermin which is not very good for Gosport’s desire to be a nice place to visit.

A third said they were woken in the night by noise from people playing loud music, drinking and being moved on by security. They also said they find urine and vomit at their front door.

Gosport Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee will make a decision on the licence at a meeting on Wednesday, December 18 at Gosport’s Town Hall.