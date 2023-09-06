Watch more videos on Shots!

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, a member of the city council’s cabinet and a former chairman of the Local Government Association’s culture board, welcomed the decision to progress the extension and said he was proud to lead these efforts.

“History has always been a love of mine – it’s what I did my degree in and it’s something we have huge amounts of in Portsmouth,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I’m pleased that something I have done in the LGA will have led to a change in government policy and I’m really looking forward to seeing the blue plaques go up across the country.”

Portsmouth has its own scheme commemorating important people with links to our city including Sir Alec Rose - the Southsea greengrocer who sailed 'Lively Lady' around the world

The change in policy is being facilitated through an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is being debated in the House of Lords. English Heritage, which runs the London scheme, has welcomed the expansion and said it was working with Historic England to come up with a plan to facilitate it.

Portsmouth City Council does have its own scheme celebrating famous figures’ connections to the city, including school founder John Pounds and aircraft designer Nevil Shute Norway. Between 2000 and 2005 English Heritage did extend its scheme into several major cities, including Portsmouth. This saw plaques celebrating Peter Sellers and Rudyard Kipling, among others, put up.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said he had an early list of ideas for more plaques in the city and said the scheme would help people better understand the history of the places they live and visit.

The public will be able to nominate places under the new system.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson said: “London’s blue plaques are world-renowned. For over 150 years they have helped to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of our capital city and the people who have passed through it.

“But people everywhere should be able to celebrate the figures who have shaped their community which is why we are seeking to extend this opportunity across the country, to allow people and buildings from anywhere in England to be nominated.”