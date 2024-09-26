Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The landscape of Cosham is set to change dramatically as plans are considered for the old fire station and police station following the opening of the new joint base nearby.

The new fire and police station officially opened earlier this month in Northern Road. This replaced the aging fire station in Wayte Street - from where firefighter crews relocated following the completion of building works - as well as the closed police station which was on the opposite the fire station.

Pictured: Donna Jones Police and Crime Commissioner at the new Cosham Fire Station and Police Station | Habibur Rahman

The police station has been shut for some time, but now Hampshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Neighbourhood Enforcement Teams and new Missing Locate Teams will work from the new building alongside their fire service colleagues.

The moves have raised questions about what will happen to the sites of the previous fire and police stations, with the latter being closed around three years ago.

As previously reported by The News, both sites were allocated for ‘disposal’ in 2021 once a new facility was in place. The city council has been considering purchasing both sites ‘to facilitate the future redevelopment of the Cosham District’ with the development of homes and new community uses.

Cosham's 'old' police and fire stations | Google Streetview

Residents in the area may not have to wait long to find out if this aspiration has come into fruition with the fire service confirming to The News that the ‘old’ fire station site is currently under offer to a potential buyer. If the sale is successful then planning permission will be needed to redevelop the site.

However, news on the future of the former police station may take a little longer with Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones not yet making any decision. A spokesperson for the crime commissioner confirmed: “The Commissioner is considering all options.”

The ‘old’ Cosham police station was built in 1952, replacing its previous station built in 1924. The ‘old’ fire station was built in 1952.