Operator for new Fareham Live venue is announced

Fareham Borough Council have awarded Trafalgar Entertainment the contract to operate the new Fareham Live venue.
By Toby Paine
Published 21st Jun 2023, 22:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 22:55 BST

After BH Live pulled out of the project in October last year, the council has been searching for a new operator to manage the new community, arts and entertainment venue.

Following a procurement process, the council chose Trafalgar Theatres, a venue and hospitality operator with 14 locations in the UK and around the globe.

Dame Rosemary Squire, joint co-founder and CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted that Fareham Borough Council has awarded Trafalgar Entertainment the contract to operate Fareham Live in this beautiful part of the country.

Artist's impression of the new Fareham Live venue
Artist's impression of the new Fareham Live venue
‘We admire the council’s ambitions for the town and look forward to working in partnership with the Leisure and Community team on the future development of Fareham Live.’

Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres, added: ‘It’s going to be an exciting time for the residents of Fareham with a brand-new state-of-the-art venue, enriched arts and culture offering and all the additional benefits that will bring to the local economy.

‘We have a unique approach to venue management which ensures that Fareham Live will benefit from industry-leading thinking while retaining its local identity and expertise. We’re committed to making Fareham Live the go-to destination and look forward to welcoming audiences through the doors in 2024.’

The new theatre is beginning to take shape Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5335)
The new theatre is beginning to take shape Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5335)
Councillor Sue Walker, executive member for leisure and community said: ‘I am very pleased that Trafalgar Theatres has been selected as the new operator at Fareham Live.

‘They bring with them a wealth of experience and they pride themselves in gathering an in-depth understanding of the locations in which they operate, respecting local priorities while delivering innovation and adding value. We are really looking forward to working together.’

Fareham Live will become part of the operator’s growing theatre division, sitting alongside venues including Trafalgar Theatre in the West End and the Theatre Royal in Sydney, Australia.

Fareham Live is under construction on the site of the former Ferneham Hall and will launch next year as part of the council’s wider plans to regenerate the town centre.

