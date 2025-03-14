Opportunities in social work highlighted by Portsmouth Council

Portsmouth City Council leaders in children’s and adult social care are promoting career opportunities in the sector as part of Social Work Week.

The campaign, running from 17-21 March, aims to raise awareness of the variety of roles available in social care.

Councillor Nick Dorrington, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “Social care practitioners support families across the city on a daily basis in a range of different roles. This makes for a dynamic and interesting career that will see you work with some of the more vulnerable people in society to enable change and improve outcomes.

“We need more professionals who can step up and make a difference in Portsmouth. Social Work Week provides an opportunity to showcase the full range of jobs and the significant impact made by those who work within them.”

The council offers several training and employment pathways for those interested in social care careers. These include apprenticeships for existing staff and programmes such as the Assessed and Supported Year in Employment (ASYE) programme and the Step Up to Social Work scheme.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for community wellbeing, health and care, said: “Through this national awareness campaign, we want to showcase the rewards and challenges of working in this sector.

“Our hopes for the future in Portsmouth are centred on building a robust and resilient social care workforce. By attracting passionate and dedicated individuals to the profession, we can ensure that our community continues to flourish.”

As part of Social Work Week, Foster Portsmouth, a council service supporting foster families, is providing information about fostering opportunities. The service is offering details on support networks, financial assistance, and the application process for prospective foster carers.

Adult social care involves supporting individuals in a variety of ways, from assisting with recovery after an injury to helping people maintain their independence at home.

Debbie Lucas, a social work apprentice at Portsmouth City Council, said: “I feel lucky to be working in adult social care as a social work apprentice. It’s a brilliant job, working with people in a wide range of situations and settings within the community. Learning the skills to make a difference to people’s lives, there’s no better feeling.”

Further information about social care careers can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website at portsmouth.gov.uk/workincare.