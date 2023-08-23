Both the National Health Service and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds have written to Havant Borough Council raising objections to the plans for 628 dwellings, a community centre, allotments, public open spaces, and play areas. If approved it will occupy a 26.6-hectare site to the east of Purbrook, adjacent to College Road between HSDC South Downs College and Portsmouth Golf Course.

A formal letter submitted on behalf of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) highlights that if approved, the development would introduce approximately 1,432 new residents, causing issues as there is not the capacity at the neatest GP to look after all the new patients.

The letter emphasises that the majority of these residents would register with the Crookhorn Lane Surgery, which is ‘up to their capacity and would not be able to absorb the increased patients’.

“The only way to mitigate the impact is to increase the physical capacity of the existing surgery.

“In this, we are requesting a contribution of £652 based on a per dwelling. The ICB asserts that financial support, derived from developer contributions known as Section 106 funding, would prevent ‘the direct and adverse impact that the development will have on the delivery of primary health care.”

The RSPB, in its communication to the council, questions the impact of the development on Langstone Harbour, an area designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a part of the Chichester and Langstone harbours’ Special Protection Area (SPA).

The letter asserts these designations recognise ‘national and international importance for wildlife, including wintering waterfowl and breeding seabirds. A large part of Langstone Harbour is owned and managed by the RSPB.’

“We are increasingly concerned by the incremental loss of SPA supporting sites around Langstone Harbour and across the Solent as a whole. We urge the Council to apply a high standard of protection to these sites.”

The letter adds that the information provided by the applicant is ‘inappropriate’ to address the impacts of the proposal which would result in the ‘loss of 23.3 hectares of SPA functionally linked land’.