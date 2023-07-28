Dandara Southern Limited has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for a mixed use residential development. The proposed development, covering an extensive area of approximately 26.6 hectares, includes 628 dwellings, a community centre, allotments, public open spaces, and play areas. The site is located to the east of Purbrook, adjacent to College Road in between HSDC South Downs College and Portsmouth Golf Course.

The development aims to provide a variety of housing options, ranging from 1 to 5-bedroom homes. In accordance with the Council’s affordable housing policy, 30 per cent of the dwellings are designated for affordable housing. Public amenities are included in the plans, with the creation of open public spaces equipped with play facilities for both new and existing residents. The development will also feature allotments and a community orchard.

While the site is not situated within a conservation area or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it does contain historically significant heritage assets. The Littlepark Roman Villa, classified as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, is located in the north-eastern section of the site. The planning documents state that the proposed development will have no direct impact on the heritage assets and will take measures to preserve them.

Camp Down development

The site’s location provides access to local amenities within approximately 15 minutes walking distance, including a post office, convenience store, public house, pharmacy, and a doctor’s surgery, contributing to the convenience and desirability of the location. As of the current date, the application has not received any public comments, and its expiration date is scheduled for November 1, 2023.