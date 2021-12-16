The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is due to expire on January 7 but a report says it has been effective since it was introduced in 2019 and recommends the extension.

'The intended purpose...is considered to have been successful with the majority of people accepting the controls put in place,' it says. 'Where these have been ignored, there are powers to issue fixed penalty notices.

'Dog fouling has - and is likely to continue to have - a detrimental effect on the quality of life of people in the city and it is for the benefit of the public that there are clear restrictions in place to prevent dog fouling and to enforce responsible dog ownership.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council figures show 388 reports of dog fouling were made between November 2020 and October 2021 although no enforcement action was taken. Hampshire police said it had recorded one incident over the same period.

The order makes dog fouling an offence and also bans dogs from certain areas, and makes it mandatory for them to be kept on leads in others.

The report adds that the order would be the continued subject of 'regular review' and that the new exemptions for assistance dogs be included for the first time.

This has been welcomed by The Kennel Club although it has called for the council to loosen its definition of qualifying dogs with the draft changes only recognising those trained by a 'prescribed charity'.

'While a proportion of assistance dogs relied upon by disabled people are trained by charities, many are not,' it said. 'We therefore encourage the council to allow for some flexibility when considering whether a disabled person's dog is acting as an assistance dog.'

Hampshire police has also warned it is 'highly unlikely' it will have enough officers to enforce any rules introduced under the order, although this work can also be carried out by council officers.

'We would be concerned if the effects of this order were to place an additional burden on our resources or create a perception within the general public that the police can be called to deal with incidents relating to dog fouling,' its designing out crime officer Stuart York said.

The decision to extend the PSPO will be made by councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for community safety and environment, at his decision-making meeting on Monday.

He said: 'The council is seeking to extend the current dog control PSPO until January 2025 to allow us to continue to take action for a variety of dog control issues. These are mainly access to the beaches and dogs on leads, particularly in children's parks.