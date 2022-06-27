Overgrown weeds in Titchfield street are a 'disaster waiting to happen'

The junction for Sandy Lane and Garstons Close in Titchfield has become overrun with weeds, residents say.

With the county council not taking immediate action, they worry that someone may become tangled in the weeds and seriously injure themselves.

Weeds growing on the corner of Sandy Lane, Titchfield. Picture: David George

Jayne Keepence, 67, lives in Garstons Close and has asked Hampshire County Council to step in.

She said: 'I've seen plenty of people having troubles with getting around it all, from disabled residents to people who are visually-impaired or unsteady on their feet.

'The whole pavement is in an appalling state - it's awash with weeds, brambles and ivy.

'The bottom line is that it's dangerous, and it's only a matter of time before someone trips on those weeds and gets seriously hurt.'

In response to Mrs Keepence's letter, Hampshire County Council told her Garstons Close is on their to-do list, but did not give a timeframe.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for highways operations, said: ‘We undertake weed control treatment across the county between May and September each year, to minimise damage to footways and highways and prevent weed growth from causing an obstruction to pedestrians and road users.

‘Treatment in the Titchfield area is currently programmed for mid-August. We welcome help from residents in making us aware of issues such as invasive weeds like Japanese knotweed or where there a risk to safety, and would ask residents to make a report using our online reporting service, so that we can investigate further.

In a letter, Mrs Keepence was told the county council uses a herbicide called glyphosate to tackle weeds, which is sprayed across the affected area.

Mrs Keepence, who volunteers at the Solent Acts of Kindness food bank, says this isn't good enough.

She is even tempted to try and go at the weeds herself, saying they need to be dealt with for good.

'The county council say they have a plan but won't say when they'll be coming to our road,' she said.

'Herbicide is all well and good but to get rid of the weeds, you have to pull them out root and stem.