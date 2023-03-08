Fareham Borough Council is fighting to restore the former Threshers store on Botley Road, Park Gate as it’s currently described by locals as an ‘eyesore’.

The council attempted to discuss solutions with the property owner but says it has been unable to get a response.

The disused building, which used to be a Thresher off-licence, in Botley Road, Park Gate

This resulted in the council handing a formal notice to the owner in March 2022 which set out the works needed to improve the building and the project timeline.

After unsuccessful attempts to legally challenge the notice, the court agreed the steps for carrying out the works were reasonable.

Compliance with the notice was due by the end of 2022 but so far none of the required steps has been completed.

This prompted the council to prosecute the owner, who was summoned to appear in court on February 28 this year but a request to adjourn the hearing was granted, pushing the court date to May.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee, said: ‘It is really disappointing that the landowner hasn’t responded to any overtures by the council to discuss the issues at hand as the site is quite rightly described by local residents as an eyesore.

‘The council’s officers have also invited the landowner to discuss any redevelopment proposals with them that he might have, but again no response has been forthcoming.

