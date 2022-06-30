Portsmouth City Council’s resident engagement team received more than 320 feedback forms from the community about what people would want to see in the designs for a potential new Paulsgrove community centre and library, and how the sports pitches could be best used.

A number of local charities and community groups attended the event on Tuesday, June 28 as well as council teams pointing people towards local services and information.

Cabinet Member for housing and preventing homelessness, Cllr Darren Sanders, said: ‘It was great to have a huge number of people come down to enjoy the party and to give us their thoughts for the future of the community centre and library.’

Party for Paulsgrove took place on June 28 this year.

More than 100 local people have also responded online and another 100 gave feedback at a pop-up engagement stall in the Allaway Avenue shops in June.