Passengers at Portsmouth stations to see live train performance data

Chris Moorhouse

Passengers at key stations across Portsmouth will be able to view live performance data, including punctuality and cancellation statistics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is designed to provide greater transparency for passengers and improve the accountability of rail operators.

The data will be displayed on digital screens at over 1,700 stations across England including Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth and Southsea, Fratton, Hilsea and Cosham stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At other stations, passengers can scan a QR code to access the data online. This information is broken down by operator and shows real-time data for each station, marking the first time station-level data has been made publicly available.

The Labour government has stated that this initiative forms part of a wider plan in bringing rail services into public ownership and improving rail connectivity. The display of performance data aims to make rail operators more accountable and encourage service improvements.

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, said: “Easy access to punctuality and cancellation data is a very welcome development. Railway passengers in Portsmouth deserve to know what is happening on their journeys, and making this information public will ensure greater transparency. While there has been a history of poor service on the railways, these steps are part of efforts to improve the situation and provide better value for money for passengers.”

Amanda Martin, Portsmouth North MP, added: “Easy access to punctuality and cancellation data is a very welcome development. Railway passengers in Portsmouth North deserve to know what is happening on their journeys and forcing operators to make information public will mean they can’t hide any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had decades of poor service on our railways but bit by bit Labour is turning things around and I will continue to work hard to boost our local economy, connect families and ensure better value for money for all passengers.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also expressed support for the new system, saying: “These displays represent progress in rebuilding trust with passengers, and we are focused on addressing the root causes of delays and cancellations. This initiative is part of broader rail reform aimed at improving services and driving connectivity.”

The performance data will also be accessible through the Office of Rail and Road’s new data portal.