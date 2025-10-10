Paulsgrove by-election candidates make their pitch to residents

Picture: Adobe Stock

Candidates for the upcoming Portsmouth City Council by-election have set out why they believe Paulsgrove residents should vote for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A by-election will be held on 23 October to elect a new councillor for the Paulsgrove ward following the resignation of former Portsmouth Independent Party councillor Brian Madgwick.

The Portsmouth Independent Party has confirmed it will not contest the seat, despite previous successes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All major parties are standing candidates. We asked each of them to provide a short bio explaining who they are and why they believe they deserve your vote.

Georgina Ayling – Green Party

Georgina Ayling

“I’m Georgina Ayling, a long-standing Portsmouth resident, committed public servant, and a caring hands-on grandmother with a strong sense of community. I have expertise in public finance, transforming services, housing associations, and collaborative working to drive positive change. I’ll bring the expertise, energy, drive, and commitment needed to serve as a councillor who knows how to navigate bureaucratic systems to get things done.

“Paulsgrove, situated along the beautiful slopes of Portsdown Hill, is rich in wildlife and magnificent views.

“Despite this picturesque setting, child poverty remains an issue, with a clear East/West divide. Paulsgrove is known for its strong community spirit, and I would be proud to represent its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout my career, I’ve been guided by values of continuous improvement and serving the public interest. The Green Party is committed to social inclusion, diversity, and delivering a sustainable, healthier, fairer future for all while protecting the environment.

“Together, through resident support groups, we can work to re-open a healthy living centre, get community safety officers back on the street, clean up our open spaces, provide activities for our youth, and above all, end child poverty.”

Thomas Hoare – Conservative Party

Thomas Hoare

“Paulsgrove and Port Solent have been forgotten about for too long – I’m working to change that. My name is Thomas Hoare and I’m not just here for an election; I have a record of hard work and action in our community.

Paulsgrove is my home, I live, work and volunteer here. Our community is special to me, and I’ll do everything I can to improve it. Whilst other candidates just list the problems in our community, my plan offers real action and achievable results – from antisocial behaviour to transport problems we face every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council must do more, and we need a local councillor focused on Paulsgrove, not talking about issues that only Westminster can solve. If you want real change led by a resident for residents, not party policies, give your vote to the only candidate with a record of work in Paulsgrove on the 23rd October.”

Sydna Phillips – Labour Party

Sydna Phillips

“I’m Sydna Phillips, born and bred in Paulsgrove – a proud Grover through and through. I’ve faced the same challenges many of you have, and I know just how strong our community really is.

“My dad, Syd Rapson, served Paulsgrove for decades – first as a councillor, then as our MP and I grew up watching him and my mum fight for our area. Now, it’s my turn to step up.

“I’m not a career politician. I went to school here and raised my family here, I love our city. I’ve spent over 30 years working alongside the Armed Forces, and know how to get things done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paulsgrove has been ignored for too long. With our MP Amanda Martin, I’ll make sure we get our fair share – from more police and safer streets to breakfast clubs and better roads. I’m a Grover who gets it – and I’ll fight for it.”

Michelle Simmons – Liberal Democrats

Michelle Simmons

“My name is Michelle and I’m a typical Paulsgrove mum.

“I live in the heart of Paulsgrove and my kids go to local schools. I work in QA hospital and use the same shops and buses as everyone else.

“I know exactly what goes on in Paulsgrove.

“Paulsgrove is often let down by people focused on national issues or their own political career. Personally, I think that all that a local councillor should do is listen and deliver what local people want.

“In Paulsgrove, that means tackling important, practical, everyday problems like:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better local NHS services – more GPs and dentists

More things for young people to do

Better transport links to QA and the city centre

“I also support Portsmouth Lib Dems’ “HandsOffPortsmouth” campaign. I don’t want to pay for Hampshire’s overspending!

“So, for someone from Paulsgrove who offers positive local change, vote for Michelle Simmons, “The Paulsgrove Mum”.

Joe Standen – Reform UK

Joe Standen

“I am standing to represent Paulsgrove and Port Solent on Portsmouth City Council, bringing energy, dedication, commitment and a deep passion for the Pompey community.

“Professionally, I work for a prominent military charity. This is a role that is particularly close to my heart as I am a former Royal Marine Commando who served tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am passionate about community, fairness, and opportunity. I am focused on the issues that matter most to local people: improving local services, supporting families, and making Paulsgrove an even better place to live.

“I pledged to always be an accessible, approachable councillor who will always make time for residents.

“Outside of work and politics, I am a father to three amazing children and an avid Pompey fan.

“I will put residents first and work hard every day to deliver real change.”

Key information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polling day is Thursday 23 October. Stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. The official statement of persons nominated notice can be found here.

Seven polling stations will be open across the ward, including Highslopes Community Centre, Castle View Academy, Paulsgrove Baptist Church, St Michael’s Church, Blakemere Crescent, Hillside and Wymering Centre, and City and Guilds training at Port Solent.