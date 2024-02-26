Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council has contracted Mildren Construction Limited to replace the bus apron pavement at the bus terminal near Gunwharf Quays. The bus apron was built in the 70s and sits on a substructure piled into the seabed. Following the opening of the new bus station, the apron has been deteriorating which if left unfixed, will render the interchange unusable for buses.

Following consultation with bus companies, council officers and the contractor, the council has recommended June 10 as the construction start date. The duration is expected to take 19 weeks, the new pavement will be completed around mid-October.

Council documents said the proposed date “represents the earliest point where the contractor can start work on site” and, in the meantime, surveys and design works will take place. “It is possible that these activities may lead to delays in the programme, and the actual construction start date may be pushed out,” it adds.

Pictured: Bus station at The Hard, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Increased volume of pedestrians and summer festivals and events were listed as risks for construction taking place in the summer. However, it was proposed to pause construction on key festival dates such as Victorious on the bank holiday weekend in August to reduce the flow of heavy vehicles in the area. The risks of autumnal construction were adverse weather affecting the laying of concrete, increased construction costs due to inflation and inconvenience of passengers who may have to walk further. During the consultation, bus operators “indicated that a summer construction period would be less impactful on users due to relocation services”.

Culture and leisure officers highlighted the 80th anniversary of D-Day from between June 4 and 9 which the proposed date avoids. It was also noted that transport officers are supportive of the summer construction period. A layby for dropping off and picking up bus passengers will be provided during construction but so far the location has not been decided.