Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, Gerald Vernon-Jackson has approved the works, which are expected to take 19 weeks at the bus terminal near Gunwharf Quays starting on June 10 an lasting until mid-October. The bus apron was built in the 1970s and sits on a substructure piled into the seabed. The apron has been deteriorating ever since the new bus station opened and if left unchecked, will no longer be viable for buses to use.

Barnaby Fry, principal project manager said work during the summer months was preferred to autumn due to the inconvenience of passengers, who may have to walk further in adverse weather to catch a bus. He added: “After consulting with the various bus operators and colleagues in culture and leisure – were concerned about the impact of commemoration at D-Day weekend, looking in mind what the contractor wanted – it is felt that works should start at the earliest after the events on June 10.”

Cllr Vernon Jackson asked about the impact on visitors travelling to Victorious Festival between August 23 and 25, and the Isle of Wight Festival between June 20 and 23. He also asked whether the works will be finished before the Great South Run (GSR) on October 20. In response, Mr Fry said: “Possibly, to be honest, it shouldn’t really affect the GSR a great deal compared to the festival which will have a bigger impact.”

Pictured: Bus station at The Hard, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman

Council documents proposed construction would pause during key festival dates to reduce the flow of heavy vehicles in the area.

They add that the proposed date “represents the earliest point where the contractor can start work on site” and, in the meantime, surveys and design works will take place. “It is possible that these activities may lead to delays in the programme, and the actual construction start date may be pushed out,” they said.