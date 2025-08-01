PCC Donna Jones welcomes national ban on zombie knives

New Hampshire and Isle of Wight chief constable Alexis Boon and police and crime commissioner Donna Jones | Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight

From today, it is illegal to own, sell, manufacture or import zombie knives or ninja swords in the UK, following a government crackdown.

The new legislation, which comes into force on Friday 1 August 2025, aims to reduce knife crime and enhance public safety. The change follows a tireless campaign by the family of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed near his Wolverhampton home with a ninja sword in 2022.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones welcomed the ban, calling the murder “a shocking and stark reminder that knife crime can tear families apart in seconds”.

She said: “That’s why I have made tackling knife crime across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a top priority.

“I welcome the change in the law which, from today, makes the possession, sale, creation and import of ninja swords illegal.

“They have no place in our communities.

“People, including children, have the right to feel safe. Taking these dangerous weapons off our streets will save lives.”

Those found in possession of a ninja sword in private now face up to six months in prison, with penalties expected to increase to two years under the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill.

Ms Jones also called for tougher jail sentences for those selling blades to minors and stressed the importance of education in reducing violent crime.

“My office works closely with the Constabulary through my Violence Reduction Unit to support young people through local organisations, schools and the Youth Justice Service,” she said.

“That’s why, here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, we saw a 22 per cent reduction in reported serious offences involving a knife in the three years to December 2024.”

Portsmouth City Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, described the ban as “common sense” but questioned whether it would have a real impact on knife crime, noting that the city faces more “ad-hoc knife incidents”.

He argued that “punishment needs to be much greater” and said people must understand the “dangerous” consequences of carrying and using a knife.

Portsmouth has seen recent incidents involving zombie knives, including one in a park on 27 June and a separate case last year at Guildhall Square.