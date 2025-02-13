A pedestrian crossing in North End is set to be transformed into one which is traffic light-controlled after the council secured government funding to help boost green travel around the city.

Portsmouth City Council has secured £123,562 from the government’s Active Travel Fund with plans to improve the crossing just north of the Kirby Road junction with London Road to make it easier and safer for people walking to navigate the busy district centre.

The crossing currently consists of a uncontrolled pedestrian refuge, with the council looking at replacing it with a controlled crossing with traffic signals to make it safer for pedestrians to cross.

A new traffic light controlled crossing has been proposed for London Road just north of its junction with Kirby Road | Google Streetview

This proposed improvement will build on the success of previous funding rounds, which led to significant upgrades such as the new toucan crossing on Victoria Road North and the improved shared cycling and walking path outside Somerstown Hub.

The council said that together, these initiatives are helping to create a safer, more connected network of walking and cycling routes across the city.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport said: “This funding allows us to build on the progress we’ve already made in improving walking and cycling across Portsmouth. Safer crossings, better routes, and School Streets are just some of the ways we’re making active travel the easy, accessible choice for everyone. These changes will create a healthier, better-connected city and support a cleaner, greener future for all.”

The council’s transport service is now working to develop detailed plans for the proposed scheme, which will be presented for consideration at a future decision meeting.