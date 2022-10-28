Penny Mordaunt: Portsmouth MP insists it's 'not a disappointment' to not get a promotion from Rishi Sunak
THE lack of a promotion despite getting within touching distance of 10 Downing Street has not fazed Penny Mordaunt, she has insisted.
The Portsmouth North MP put herself forward as a candidate in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss after previously finishing third in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.
But Ms Mordaunt withdrew from this month’s contest as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the deadline, paving the way for Mr Sunak to become prime minister.
Labour shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire congratulated her on remaining in her job and said: ‘There were suggestions it might not have been the job she was hoping for.
‘But as parliament’s representative in government, and government’s representative in parliament, we both know that she has an incredibly important role.’
Ms Mordaunt said: ‘It is not a disappointment to find myself here, in part because I very much enjoy the exchanges I have across the despatch box with the honourable lady.
‘It was important we tested the proposition of a contest, and we did, to destruction. And I think that is a… has been a good outcome.’
The start of business questions on Thursday was delayed by 50 minutes after Ms Mordaunt had to attend a meeting of the privy council with His Majesty, King Charles III.
Conservative MP Peter Bone held the role of deputy Commons leader between July 8 and September 27 and was not replaced, and no other frontbencher was put forward to deputise for Ms Mordaunt.