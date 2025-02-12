Petition to stop cuts to bus passes for disabled and older people across Hampshire

Campaigners and charities are urging Hampshire County Council to halt cuts to bus passes for disabled and older people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community campaigners, disability rights groups, and local charities have come together to oppose planned cuts to Hampshire County Council’s concessionary travel scheme. The decision, taken by cabinet on October 14, 2024, intended to remove all enhancements to the scheme in Hampshire due to the council’s financial position and the forecasted budget gap.

The concessionary travel scheme allows free or discounted travel on public transport for people with disabilities and those of pensionable age across the Hampshire area, excluding Portsmouth and Southampton residents with the two city councils responsible for those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hampshire, it also includes free travel at all times for holders of Hampshire disabled persons bus passes on journeys commencing in Hampshire to destinations in England, as well as the pass for companions of disabled pass holders. It also included free travel before 9.30am on infrequent services where there is a departure between 9am and 9.29am and then no further journey until 10.31am or later.

Waterside Changemakers online campaign. Image: 38Degrees

However, the proposal, approved in a confidential meeting on November 19, 2024, will remove all those enhancements from April 1, 2025.

In response to the plan, a campaign by Waterside Changemakers, a community group of the Waterside area, New Forest, argues that the changes will “isolate disabled and older people, undermining their independence and wellbeing” and has urged residents from across the county to sign a petition to save the “lifeline” for disabled and older people.

Hampshire resident Maria Cooper shared how these cuts would affect her son Paul. She said: “My son Paul has autism and uses a disability bus pass to travel to his work. Going out to work has absolutely been his lifeline. If he has to give up his job because of this, it would be so devastating for his mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of his autism, he can’t communicate with strangers like bus drivers, and he can’t even pay the driver. Living on a low income, this will really hurt his finances too.”

“There are so many disabled people in our community who go to day centres and colleges where they start at 9am, who would suffer if they can’t use their bus pass. You don’t start being disabled at 9:30.”

Local charities have also urged the council to re-think.

The provisional overall concessionary travel budget for 2025/26, subject to the full council, is £12.5million. Removing all enhancements to the statutory scheme is estimated to reduce reimbursement payments to Hampshire bus operators by approximately £75,000 per annum.

Campaigners plan to deliver the petition to Hampshire County Council ahead of a full council meeting on February 13.