Phone company Three reveals latest planned site for 5G mast in Portsmouth

The Reading-based company is applying for planning permission for a new 17m structure near the Shell petrol station in Eastern Road as it continues its roll out of the technology across the city.

It said the site had been chosen based on the business’s technical requirements while also minimising environmental impact 'as far as practicable'.

'The search area is predominantly industrial, however much of the pavements are narrow and sterilised by underground services,' it said in its application. ‘There are no suitable buildings or existing masts in the area and the proposed location has been selected due to the available space for the installation, the width of the junction here and the existing street furniture in the area.

'This location is also not within sight of any residential properties or environmentally sensitive areas.’

The planning application, submitted last month, proposes the installation of six antennas and four equipment cabinets to facilitate the roll-out of 5G to Farlington.

'Although 5G will undoubtedly bring new opportunities and huge benefits to society, we cannot escape from the requirement that new structures, antennas and ancillary equipment will be needed,' it added. 'This is one of the many additional structures that will be needed to provide enhanced services.'

It said the higher frequencies used by 5G provided more bandwidth and greater network capacity but that the signal did not travel as far as previous technologies, requiring more masts.