Osborn Road car park: Demolition work continuing at Fareham site as revealing aerial photos shows progress
The Osborn Road car park is being destroyed and turned into a new area for motorists - which will also contain electric vehicle (EV) charging points. Engineering work began on January 8 after the site was closed a week earlier.
Striking new images shows the progress being made. It is expected to carry on until the end of February. The new surface car park will have larger parking spaces and four EV charging points. It is planned that the site will have the capacity for 12 EV spaces if required.
Fareham Borough Council has said the new car park will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024. Improved access across the town centre is also expected by then.