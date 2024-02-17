Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Osborn Road car park is being destroyed and turned into a new area for motorists - which will also contain electric vehicle (EV) charging points. Engineering work began on January 8 after the site was closed a week earlier.

An aerial photo of the demolition of the Osborn Road multi-storey car park. Picture: HWM Group

Demolition at Osborn Road multi-storey car park. Picture: HWM Group

Striking new images shows the progress being made. It is expected to carry on until the end of February. The new surface car park will have larger parking spaces and four EV charging points. It is planned that the site will have the capacity for 12 EV spaces if required.