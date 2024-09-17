Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of plans for public art in Waterlooville have taken a step forward after being given the go ahead by council officials.

Winchester City Council’s cabinet member for business and culture Councillor Lucille Thompson (Lib Dem, St Paul) approved phase one of the work that will take place in Newlands – which falls within the city council’s administrative boundary - over the next two years. It will be used to inform future phases, a report said.

She approved a budget of up to £169,998 that has been generated from money paid by developers for the benefit of residents in the area also known as Berewood, and that consultants Studio Response continue in the contract.

At the business and culture decision day meeting (September 11), Councillor Neil Cutler (Lib Dem, Southwick and Wickham), chair of the West of Waterlooville forum, said he was pleased the management of the public art plan had returned to Winchester City Council because needs have changed over the last 12 years since it started. He said it was exciting for the residents of Waterlooville.

Residents have been asked their views. Picture: Council documents

This report outlines the renewed plan for public art West of Waterlooville and includes an overview of the work done to date, the findings of consultation and strategic vision and objectives for the next ten years.

In essence, the public art plan wants to include and involve residents’ thoughts, words and language with a sense of place. The strategy looked at three case studies of other projects that sign post words on buildings, pavements, even bus stops. The first phase will be centred around writing/storytelling and the power of words to connect people. The programme will feature two complementary strands of creative activity working together.

A report said ‘West Waterlooville’ is a major development area in the southeast of Winchester district built in phases, by several different developers and covers a multitude of local authority, parish and electoral boundaries leading to some fragmentation of the community. The purpose of the scheme is to overcome some of these geographic challenges and use art as a tool to bring people together. The community will be empowered to participate and have their say in a meaningful way.

Studio Response will work with the recently appointed community development manager at Grainger to amplify messaging and increase engagement with the plan moving forward. It is hoped it offers residents not only the opportunity to participate in cultural and creative activities but coming together collectively.

Evaluation of the process, Picture: Council documents

Funds currently held by Winchester City Council total about £194,380, of which £24,382 is committed to paying consultants Studio Response as fees for contracted work, leaving a £169,998 balance.

The phase one programme includes:

£7,500 – arts partner which supports writers across all strands of the programme. Assisting with facilitation and management of workshops, recruitment of writers, and utilising pre-existing professional networks.

£16,600 – community commissioning panel: facilitating and recruiting 10 individuals from the community, establishing regular meetings and resources required for trips and expenses.

£2,160 – recruitment: ensuring accessible and inclusive recruitment processes for all creatives involved in the projects.

£15,000 – visual identity and graphic design includes presenting words in unique and different ways throughout the development over the course of one year.

£38,975 – strand one: writer project is a year-long activity working towards the completion of a new text about West Waterlooville

£26,530 – strand two: is a writers project across three seasons of activity led by mid-career writers and assistant writers with 10 workshops per season

£7,500 – evaluation: development of an evaluation framework for the public art programme

£5,700 – contingency The full public art plan for West of Waterlooville is available here.

The project comes at a time when Havant Borough Council, which has administrative control over the majority of Waterlooville, is promoting an agenda of regeneration for the town.