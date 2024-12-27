Plan unveiled to convert former North End takeaway into flats

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 14:38 BST
Plans have been unveiled to convert a former North End takeaway into two flats.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the ground floor Shalimar takeaway in London Road into two self-contained flats, including construction of single storey rear extension.

Former Shalimar in London Road, North EndFormer Shalimar in London Road, North End
Former Shalimar in London Road, North End | Planning documents

The application says: “The Shalimar takeaway has been established for approximately 20 years and quickly became a successful business, employing three staff. Following a change in eating habits and the growth of a wide variety of cuisine and delivery options across the city, trade steadily declined, and staff numbers reduced.

“Post pandemic steeply rising costs have exacerbated an intractable problem, and a point has been reached where the business is no longer viable.”

To view and comment on the plans visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/01478/FUL

Related topics:Portsmouth

