The conversion of a pub into homes, advertising signage and plans for more HMOs, are all among the plans for the area which have been unveiled this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications received this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

Construction of single storey rear extension, extending 5m beyond the rear wall, with a height of 3m to the eaves and maximum height of 3m 50 Chetwynd Road Southsea PO4 0NBRef. No: 25/00042/GPDC |

Alterations to existing conservatory and construction of 1.1m tall balustrade to form balcony Summerlands 40 Down End Road Portsmouth PO6 1HURef. No: 25/01076/HOU |

Within Tree Preservation Order 73; (T12) Silver Birch (Betula pendula), fell & (T8) Horse Chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum), up to 6m crown reduction Thomas Parr House Medina Road Portsmouth PO6 3NHRef. No: 25/01071/TPO |

Within Tree Preservation Order 46 - (T35, T36) Horse Chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum), Re-pollard to previous pruning points 11 Freestone Road Southsea PO5 2NTRef. No: 25/01065/TPO |

Within Tree Preservation Order 181; Norway Maple (Acer platanoides) Reduce Canopy to previous pruning points. Finishing height 8m and spread 6m 1 Edwards Close Portsmouth PO6 4BJRef. No: 25/01067/TPO |

Construction of single storey side and rear extension and garage (following removal of existing) 21 Whitstable Road Portsmouth PO6 3JRRef. No: 25/01061/HOU |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) Upper Flat Ramsay House Cottage Grove Southsea PO5 1ENRef. No: 25/01052/CPE |

Construction of single storey rear extension 41 Brecon Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2ANRef. No: 25/01046/HOU |

Infill and refurbishment of existing single storey entrance porch and associated alterations Mercantile House Hampshire Terrace Portsmouth PO1 2EGRef. No: 25/01047/FUL |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3), to purposes falling within Class C4 (House in Multiple Occupation), or Class C3 (dwellinghouse) 1 Munster Road Portsmouth PO2 9BSRef. No: 25/01028/FUL |

Conversion to form single dwelling. External alterations to include construction of single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing store) Open for comment icon

150 Fawcett Road Southsea PO4 0DW Ref. No: 25/01026/FUL |

Construction of single storey rear extension, extending 4.5m beyond the rear wall, with a height of 2.7m to the eaves and maximum height of 3m

84 Grove Road Portsmouth PO6 1PT Ref. No: 25/00039/GPDC |

Application for Non-Material Amendment to permission 24/00240/FUL for the relocation of ground floor window and change to external material finishes.

Store Adjacent 48 Bevis Road Portsmouth PO2 8AT Ref. No: 25/01030/NMA |

Construction of single storey rear extension, extending 4m beyond the rear wall, with a height of 2.7m to the eaves and maximum height of 3m

89 Compton Road Portsmouth PO2 0SP Ref. No: 25/00040/GPDC |

Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of a new detached outbuilding

102 Dartmouth Road Portsmouth PO3 5DU Ref. No: 25/01027/CPL |

Application for certificate of lawful development for the existing installation of two electrical upstands and associated feeder pillar for recharging vehicles as per the GPDO Schedule 2, Part 2, Class E legislation. Mcdonalds Restaurant Portsmouth Road Portsmouth PO6 2SW Ref. No: 25/01024/CPE |

Refurbishment of fourth floor Queens Hotel 2 Osborne Road Southsea PO5 3LJ Ref. No: 25/01004/LBC |

Application to vary conditions 2 and 3 of planning permission 25/00202/HOU with regards to approved drawings and materials 23 Drayton Lane Portsmouth PO6 1HG Ref. No: 25/00999/VOC |

Application for advertisement consent for the display of 1no. pole mounted sign, 1no. directional sign and 1no. illuminated fascia sign. Guy Salmon (Land Rover) Compass Road Portsmouth Ref. No: 25/00985/ADV |

Construction of single storey side and rear extension and associated works. 24 Albert Grove Southsea PO5 1NG Ref. No: 25/00976/HOU | Received: Mon 18 Aug 2025 |

Construction of additional storey; external alterations to include installation of garage door; Formation of vehicular access with dropped kerb 14 Grand Parade Portsmouth PO1 2NF Ref. No: 25/00981/HOU |

Construction of two storey side extension and single storey rear/side extension and associated works. 26 Whitecliffe Avenue Portsmouth PO3 6JA Ref. No: 25/00978/HOU |

Application for Non Material Amendment to planning permission 22/01667/FUL to facilitate changes to internal layout. 152 - 154 London Road Portsmouth PO2 9DJ Ref. No: 25/00972/NMA |

Change of use of building from public house / bed and breakfast (Sui Generis use) to form 2 x houses (C3 use) with associated internal works, and erection of 2 new build houses on the outside pub garden area following demolition of existing structures. 30-34 Great Southsea Street Southsea PO5 3BY Ref. No: 25/00964/LBC |

Change of use of building from public house / bed and breakfast (Sui Generis use) to form 2 x houses (C3 use) with associated internal works, and erection of 2 new build houses on the outside pub garden area following demolition of existing structures. 30-34 Great Southsea Street Southsea PO5 3BY Ref. No: 25/00963/FUL |

Retrospective consent for the installation of 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign to the front elevation of the premises 40 Osborne Road Southsea PO5 3LT Ref. No: 25/00957/ADV |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 54A Guildford Road Portsmouth PO1 5HX Ref. No: 25/00935/CPE |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed construction of single storey rear extension following removal of existing lean-to 40 Seaton Avenue Portsmouth PO3 6LG Ref. No: 25/00919/CPL |

Outline application for proposed conversion of the existing SBS Kitchen commercial unit to 3no. dwellings and construction of 1no. dwelling next to 45 Mafeking Road (all matters to be reserved) 112 Haslemere Road Southsea PO4 9AR Ref. No: 25/00874/OUT |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as 7-bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) 35 Hudson Road Southsea PO5 1HB Ref. No: 25/00819/CPE |

Internal alterations including moving the font from the west end to beside the main entrance (remove carpet, install base and make good the floor); investigation into insect damage to the rood screen statues and installation of sink and waste pipe to west end for use for tea and coffee (drill hole for pipe and link with existing external drainage). The Kings Church Somers Road Southsea PO5 4QA Ref. No: 25/00653/LBC |

Construction of dormer windows to front and rear roofslopes 67 Lidiard Gardens Southsea PO4 9LF Ref. No: 25/00543/HOU |

APP/25/00602: 58 King Street, Emsworth, PO10 7AZ Proposal: Replacement balustrade and replacement cladding Applicant: Mr & Mrs Jones Agent: MF Designs Ltd Planning

APP/25/00614: 87 Havant Road, Emsworth, PO10 7LE Proposal: Erection of a D6 small format Digital LED Advertising Display Application Type: Consent to display an advertisement Applicant: Wildstone Estates Limited Agent: Stantec UK Limited

APP/25/00478: 41 North Shore Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0HN Proposal: Ground and first floor front & rear extensions; increased height of ridge with new gable to front and rear; rear first floor balcony; change of external materials and fenestrations; and erection of linked store & car port to the front; erection of a front boundary wall. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Cox Agent: Helyer Davies Architects Ltd

APP/25/00483: Northney Farm, St Peters Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0RX Proposal: Retrospective application to extend Tea Room car park. Applicant: Northney Farm Tea Room Ltd

APP/25/00622: 139 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0LE Proposal: Single Storey rear extension and addition of a rear dormer, alterations to front porch and garage with garage conversion, alterations to fenestrations Applicant: Mr Bradbury Agent: Axis Architecture Ltd

APP/25/00329 Site Address: Sea Breeze Cottage, Beach Road, Hayling Island, PO11 9DT Proposal: Proposed shed. Applicant: Mr Brian Boseley

APP/25/00330 Site Address: Sea Breeze Cottage, Beach Road, Hayling Island, PO11 9DT Proposal: Listed building consent for proposed shed. Applicant: Mr Brian Boseley

APP/25/00603 Site Address: 8 Downley Road, Havant, PO9 2JD Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 and 23 of planning permission APP/24/00606. Applicant: Royal London Property Fund Agent: Fellows Planning Limited

APP/25/00639: Proposed Development site (former Electricity Board site), Bartons Road, Havant Proposal: Erection of 90 dwellings with associated landscaping, parking and improved access. Applicant: c/o agent Agent: Ben Christian

APP/25/00476: 161-163 Parkhouse Farm Way, Havant, PO9 4DL Proposal: Single storey building to rear of 161 - 163 Park House Farm Way to provide staff office, confidential room and sleep-in accommodation for staff. Applicant: Waythrough

APP/25/00454: 2 Serpentine Road, Widley, Waterlooville, PO7 5EF Proposal: Retrospective application for erection of detached outbuilding. Applicant: Mr Harfield

APP/25/00596: Langstone Technology Park, 2B Langstone Road, Havant, PO9 1SA Proposal: APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF RESERVED MATTERS FOR PHASE 2A AND 2B PURSUANT TO OUTLINE PLANNING PERMISSION (REF: APP/22/00172) Applicant: XLB Property Ltd Agent: Stantec

APP/25/00737: 7 Robinia Close, Waterlooville, PO7 8HF Proposal: 1No Yew - Crown reduction back to previous pruning points. Tree subject to TPO 1109. Applicant: Mr Pete Jones

APP/25/00681: Jade Court, 6 Beaconsfield Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7SP Proposal: 1 No. Oak - Cut overhanging branches back to boundary of 5 Beaconsfield Road. Tree subject to TPO 1402. Applicant: Mr Peter Norman

P/25/0989/LB 15-16 High Street, Fareham, Restoration of existing chimney, replace bitumen roof with lead roll, alterations to ground floor layout and partitions, new electrics and central heating with associated works, replacement of modern windows and doors, temporary patching of roof leaks and woodworm investigation Applicant: Mr Dean Hibberd

P/25/1096/LP 50 Longfield Avenue, Fareham, Single-storey rear extension, 3m deep, 6m wide, maximum height 3m, with flat roof and lantern, materials matching existing Applicant: Ionut-Daniel Tatomir

P/25/1215/FP 24 Lower Spinney, Warsash, Two storey/first floor front & side extensions, single storey side extension, solid roof to existing rear conservatory with roof windows, render and cladding to the external elevations of the property Applicant: Mr & Mrs Richard Kimber

P/25/1223/TC Lower Gubbles, Hook Lane, Warsash Hook CA Alder Trees: T1- remove to 3ft. T2- reduce to boundary line. Applicant: Mr Steven Sherwood

P/25/1208/TO 15 Beacon Gardens, Southampton, TPO599: G1.8 English Oak - Prune back lateral growth by 2m only to the South side only. Crown spread reduced to 17m. No pruning wounds to exceed 50mm in dia. G1.7 English Oak - Prune back lateral branches by 2m only over garden side of canopy (South side) Crown spread reduced to 18m. No pruning wounds to exceed 50mm in dia. Applicant: N/A

P/25/1220/TO 16 Melville Gardens, Southampton, TPO350 G3 Birch: Reduce and reshape by 1.5m. Applicant: Janet Cox

P/25/1132/FP Nelson Heights, Nelson Lane, Portchester Single storey garage with associated hard surfacing and construction of pool and associated single storey pool house. Applicant: Mr. And Mrs D Burnett

P/25/1184/FP 1 Seaway Grove, Portchester, Roof conversion with front and rear dormers and front roof window, revised front door location and single storey rear extension Applicant: Mr & Mrs Pattison

P/25/1197/PH 47 The Fairway, Portchester, Single Storey to measure 6metres deep, 4 metres high, with an eaves height of 3 metres. Applicant: Ruth Reynolds

P/25/1160/FP 5 Hanoverian Way, Whiteley, Single & Two Storey Side/Rear Extensions (following demolition of existing conservatory) and Alterations to Fenestration Applicant: Mr & Mrs Ben & Victoria Popham

P/25/1185/FP 19 Conrad Gardens, Whiteley, Single storey rear extension Applicant: Mr Ross Warrell Case Officer: Emma Marks P/25/1196/TO 9 Danube Drive, Swanwick, FTPO585: G1.3 Ash - 3m height reduction. Upper lateral branches reduce by 3m (showing early signs of ADB). G1.4 Beech - 2m height reduction and 2m lateral reduction on side of 9 Danube Drive. Applicant: Mr David Rodgers

P/25/1199/TO 21 Steinbeck Close, Whiteley, TPO183 W1: Localised reduction on the southeast side of crown by 3.5 metres to natural target pruning points to reshape and balance crown - maximum diameter of live pruning wounds 75 < 100mm. Crown lift to 5 metres above ground level by removing small diameter branches < 75mm. Applicant: Mrs Julie Leadley

P/25/1188/FP 48 Titchfield Road, Stubbington, First floor rear extension Applicant: Mr Graham Light

P/25/1106/LB 50 Catisfield Lane, Fareham, Proposed Single Storey Rear Extension and minor internal alterations to facilitate rear extension Applicant: Ms Hayley Ashworth

P/25/1161/FP Halfacre, Brownwich Lane, Titchfield Bin/bike store to the front. To be 2.15m x 1.53m with a maximum ridge height of 2.2m on a reinforced concrete base. Applicant: Mr Kevin Crellin

P/25/1205/FP Bowsan, Brownwich Lane, Fareham Three front dormer windows and raise conservatory roof Applicant: Roger Bird Case Officer: Emma Marks P/25/1209/TO 345d Hunts Pond Road, Fareham, TPO 433 G5.1 Oak: Reduce the entire canopy back to previous points. Remove the lowest branch back into the main stem. Applicant: Sue Walker

As consultee: N/25/0007 Zone 1a, Daedalus Waterfront, Daedalus Drive Consultation from Gosport Borough Council reference DC04/006/25 - Discharge of Conditions 7 (Phasing Plan), 9 (Land Contamination), 13 (Construction Environment Management Plan), 14 (Construction Traffic Management Plan), 29 (Archaeology) & 31 (Employment & Skills Plan) in respect of Zone 1A of Planning Permission 23/00061/OUT - EIA - Hybrid Mixed-Use development comprising Full Planning Application for (I) Demolition of some existing buildings, (II) Erection of 14,842 sq.m employment & industrial floorspace (Use Classes E.G.III, B2 & B8) GIA, (III) Conversion of existing buildings to form 30 dwellings (Use Class C3), (IV) Erection of 102 dwellings (Use Class C3), (V) The provision of associated vehicular & pedestrian access, car parking, hard & soft landscape, tree works, open space & associated infrastructure & Outline Application for (VI) Demolition of buildings, up to 214 dwellings in new & converted buildings (Use Class C3), up to 48 retirement/care apartments (Use Class C2/C3), up to 17,553 sq.m GIA of commercial floorspace to provide a range of uses including employment, offices, food & beverage, retail & micro-brewery floorspace (Use Classes B2, B8, E.A, E.B, E.G.I & E.G.III/Sui Generis), up to 7,980 sq.m GIA hotel floorspace (Use Class C1), up to 4,485 sq.m GIA of museum floorspace (Use Class F1.C), up to 222 sq.m GIA community use floorspace (Use Class F2.B) & associated vehicular & pedestrian accesses, car parking, hard & soft landscaping, tree works, open space & associated infrastructure (with all matters reserved) accompanied by Environmental Statement

25/00294/GR3: Former Bus Station South Street Gosport PO12 1EP. CONSTRUCTION OF PART SINGLE / PART TWO-STOREY BUILDINGS TO COMPRISE COMMERCIAL UNITS (CLASS E) WITH ASSOCIATED ROOF TERRACES, LANDSCAPING AND SERVICE LAYBY ON THE ESPLANADE (CONSERVATION AREA)

25/00296/ADVT: Daedalus Waterfront Former HMS Daedalus Marine Parade West Lee-On-The-Solent Hampshire INSTALLATION AND DISPLAY OF ONE NON-ILLUMINATED TEMPORARY HOARDING SIGN (CONSERVATION AREA).

25/00299/FULL: 34 Goodwood Road Gosport PO12 4HW. ERECTION OF SINGLE STOREY REAR EXTENSION

25/00287/FULL: 36 Palmyra Road Gosport PO12 4EG. ERECTION OF DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE TO REAR

EHDC-25-0895-TPOHomewood Bridle Path, Horndean, Waterlooville, PO8 9PAT1 Ash - 4 metres crown reduction. Current height 12 to 14 metres, finished height 8 to 10 metres. Current spread 10 metres, finished spread 8 metres. T2 Oak - Remove major Deadwood.

Remove small beech - remove overhanging branches from clothes line area. Thorpe End Winchester Road Wickham PO17 5ER. Ref. No: 25/01946/TPC |

T1- Fell the tree as recommended in the tree survey. (Public open space off of Anmore Road/adjacent to Carpenters Way, Denmead, PO7 6SZ. Carpenters Way Denmead. Ref. No: 25/01935/TPO |

Variation of condition 2 of application 25/01023/HOU to modify the front elevation and roof in order to reposition the dormer to allow for correct headroom. Prestbury Upper Crabbick Lane Denmead PO7 6HQRef. No: 25/01929/VAR |

T1 Ash - Remove to ground level due to displaying signs of ash dieback disease. Reason for works - falling branches onto vehicles. 14 Mead End Road Denmead PO7 6QB. Ref. No: 25/01914/TPO |

T1 - Red Oak - Carry out full removal of the tree due to Ganoderma fungus found at the base. The crown is suffering from deadwood and has had major limb snap outs. Horseshoes Rareridge Lane Bishops Waltham SO32 1DX. Ref. No: 25/01913/TPO |

Cutting back of cherry trees inside wall but abutting the street. Hope House St Peters Street Bishops Waltham SO32 1AD. Ref. No: 25/01922/TPC |

