Affordable flats, the conversion of a pub into a shop and a children’s home are among the proposals which have been submitted to planners this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications received this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

Construction of single storey rear and side extension with external verandah to the rear 39 Rectory Avenue Portsmouth PO6 1ALRef. No: 25/01177/HOU |

Extension of existing car parking (accessed from Hawke Street) to provide 9 additional spaces 75 - 80 Queen Street Portsmouth PO1 3HSRef. No: 25/01176/FUL |

Application to discharge condition 4 of planning permission 25/00207/HOU (Gas Protection) 31 Sennen Place Portsmouth PO6 4SZRef. No: 25/01169/DOC |

Within Tree Preservation Order 218, (T23) Purple leaved plum (Prunus cerasifera 'Pissardii') prune laterally by 1.5m, height reduced by 2m and remove deadwood and bottom ground shoots 32 Brecon Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2AWRef. No: 25/01170/TPO |

Construction of single storey side extension (following removal of existing) and first floor side extension with gable end roof 88 Havant Road Portsmouth PO6 2RARef. No: 25/01173/HOU |

Application to seek approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Arboricultural Impact Assessments) of planning permission 25/00718/FUL 9,11 Falmouth Road Portsmouth PO6 4JPRef. No: 25/01166/DOC |

Application to vary conditions 2, 3 and 4 of planning permission 17/00263/LBC (approved plans, external materials and brick plinth details) Public House 10 Guildhall Walk Portsmouth PO1 2DDRef. No: 25/01199/VOC |

Application to seek approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Arboricultural Impact Assessments) of planning permission 25/00716/FUL 6,8 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, PO6 3PW 9,11,13,15 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, PO6 3PR 29, 31 Bromyard Crescent, Portsmouth, PO6 3SP 9,11 Credenhill Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4AN 11,12 Stanford Close, Portsmouth, PO6 3PU 6,8 Walford Road,Ref. No: 25/01165/DOC |

Application to seek approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Arboricultural Impact Assessments) of planning permission 25/00717/FUL 57 Ludlow Road Portsmouth PO6 4AE 59 Ludlow Road Portsmouth PO6 4AE 61 Ludlow Road Portsmouth PO6 4AE 63 Ludlow Road Portsmouth PO6 4AERef. No: 25/01167/DOC |

Application to discharge conditions 3 and 5 of planning permission 25/00059/FUL (steel column and accessibility) 83 Castle Road Southsea PO5 3AYRef. No: 25/01164/DOC |

Alterations to include replacement windows and rear door Flat First Floor 22 Ashburton Road Southsea PO5 3JTRef. No: 25/01158/FUL | Received: Tue 07 Oct 2025 |

External alterations to fourth floor sunroom including enlarged roof terrace with glazed balustrade; internal alterations to floor layout and replacement internal lift 60A High Street Portsmouth PO1 2LURef. No: 25/01160/LBC |

Application to discharge conditions 5, 13 and 18 of planning permission 20/00716/FUL (remediation, SAP assessment and biodiversity mitigation) Store 5A Somers Road Southsea PO5 4PRRef. No: 25/01157/DOC |

Alterations to fourth floor sunroom including enlarged roof terrace with glazed balustrade; internal alterations to floor layout and replacement internal lift 60A High Street Portsmouth PO1 2LURef. No: 25/01159/FUL |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed use of property as a supported children's home (Class C3(b)) 37 Randolph Road Portsmouth PO2 0NLRef. No: 25/01163/CPL |

Retrospective application for construction of yard lift modular building Venture Park Ackworth Road PortsmouthRef. No: 25/01162/FUL |

Retention of use of upper floors and part of ground floor as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 13 Queen Street Portsmouth PO1 3HLRef. No: 25/01155/FUL |

Part retrospective application for change of use from public house (Sui Generis) to convenience store (Class E(a)) including associated external alterations and works to fenestration Portland Arms 136 - 138 Stamshaw Road Portsmouth PO2 8LXRef. No: 25/01149/FUL |

Construction of 2no. 3-bedroom dwellinghouses 126 - 128 St Marys Road Portsmouth PO1 5PLRef. No: 25/01148/FUL | Received: Wed 01 Oct 2025 |

Conversion of existing first floor dwellinghouse to form 2no. self-contained flats 135 - 137 Eastney Road Southsea PO4 8DZRef. No: 25/01142/FUL |

Application to seek approval of details reserved by condition 2 (Materials) of planning permission 24/00478/PLAREG 60A Elm Grove Southsea PO5 1JGRef. No: 25/01136/DOC |

Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed construction of single storey pergola to rear garden 14 Helena Road Southsea PO4 9RHRef. No: 25/01125/CPL |

Construction of replacement dwellinghouse and associated works 22 Court Lane Portsmouth PO6 2LNRef. No: 25/01118/FUL |

Display of two illuminated fascia signs Lake House 2 Port Way Portsmouth PO6 4TYRef. No: 25/01092/ADV |

Retrospective application for construction of children’s climbing frame including raised platform, slide and swings to existing car park/garden 78 Chichester Road Portsmouth PO2 0AHRef. No: 25/01075/FUL |

Display of one fascia sign and one hanging sign S25 Central Building Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth PO1 3TURef. No: 25/01069/ADV |

Retrospective application for proposed hardstanding to an existing fenced enclosure, providing a storage area ancillary to the playing fields Lodge Grammar School Playing Fields London Road Portsmouth PO2 9RPRef. No: 25/01064/FUL |

Demolition of rear single storey extension, construction of single storey rear extension and rear facing dormer, change of use from C3 dwelling to nine bedroom/nine person sui generis house of multiple occupation 39 Winchcombe Road Portsmouth PO6 4BARef. No: 25/01037/FUL |

Installing a new Kitchen Extractor System inside the shop with a discharge flue discharge duct at the rear wall of the building and associated internal changes for the new restaurant 91 - 93 London Road Portsmouth PO2 0BNRef. No: 25/01006/FUL |

Construction of single storey rear extension and two storey side extension with rear dormer 66 Aberdare Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2AURef. No: 25/00983/HOU |

Replacement of existing pontoon facilities at Portsmouth Tidal Basin tug berths Portsmouth Tidal Basin PortsmouthRef. No: 25/00001/MMO |

25/00316/FULL Thalassa Nursing Home 79 Western Way Gosport Proposal: ERECTION OF TWO-STOREY EXTENSION TO THE NORTH ELEVATION TO PROVIDE 8NO. ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND A NEW COMMUNAL DAY SPACE, AND LANDSCAPING ENHANCEMENTS

P/25/1217/FP 54 Park Farm Avenue, Fareham, First floor side and single storey rear extension

P/25/1274/FP 31 Fareham Park Road, Fareham, Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of 1 x 3 bed detached house, 2 x 3 bed semi detached houses and 1 x 2 bed detached bungalow

P/25/1321/FP 3 Warsash Road, Warsash, New plant on flat roof to replace existing; timber canopy and fence to rear of store; external cold room; new ventilation; new external LED lighting; installation of new shop front to replace existing, including new parcel lockers at the rear; new armco barrier and new car parking and tarmac works.

P/25/1314/TO 8 Littlewood Gardens, Locks Heath, TPO30 T2 Oak: Lower lateral branches on no.8 reduce in by up to 2m and cut off epicormic growth live target pruning wounds no larger than 75mm. Lateral branches head towards number 7 reduce by up to 2m live target pruning wounds no larger than 75mm

P/25/1300/FP 53 Carlton Road, Portchester, Single storey rear extension and raised patio area

P/25/1305/FP 190 Dore Avenue, Portchester, Single storey rear extension, pitched roof over existing flat roof & alterations to fenestration

P/25/1309/TO 28 Caigers Green, Burridge, TPO409 T1 to T5 5 Oak - Reduce lateral growth over garden, growing towards property on S/SW side, by up to 3m from tips, back to suitable growth points. To include raising 2x low limbs on T1 to 3m over footpath to the rear. T6 Oak - Fell to ground level.

P/25/1311/TO 6 Wells Close, Whiteley, TPO183 W1 - T1 T2 Oak: Crown lift to crown break by the removal of epicormic growth only. Max pruning wounds of 50mm. Reduce Southern laterals extending over boundary by up to 2m from branch tips or to nearest suitable live pruning points. Maximum diameter pruning wounds not to exceed 75mm

P/25/1318/FP 6 Woodland Vale, Swanwick, Outbuilding with rear garden

P/25/1194/FP 70 Southampton Hill, Fareham, Construction of 4 x 5-bedroom detached houses and garages

P/25/1259/PA Little Brownwich Farm, Brownwich Lane, Titchfield Demolition of one triple bay commercial greenhouse & one timber pole barn

P/25/1310/TO 10 Green Hollow Close, Fareham, TPO660 G2- T1 general trim to maximum capacity. T2 crown reduce back to previous pruning points, remove 3 x stub branches at 2m and 3m western side. T3 reduce northern primary vertical stem by 3m, shorten western overextended laterals by 3m.

P/25/1320/FP 51 Maylings Farm Road, Fareham, Two storey side extension

P/25/1307/FP 5 Portchester Road, Fareham, Single Storey Rear Extension & Replacement Front Porch

P/25/1324/RM Welborne, Land North Of Fareham, Reserved matters planning application pursuant to outline planning permission P/17/0266/OA (Land at Welborne) for the provision of new utility connections and associated engineering operations, including the discharge of Condition 16 (Scale, Materials, Design, landscaping), Condition 17 (Levels), Condition 22 (Construction Environmental Management Plan), Condition 27 (Surface Water Drainage) and Condition 29 (Arboriculture).

APP/25/00714 Site Address: 41B Bedhampton Hill, Havant, PO9 3JN Proposal: Conversion of detached double garage to additional domestic accommodation, guest bedroom and en suite shower room.

APP/25/00637 Site Address: 14 Latchmore Forest Grove, Waterlooville, PO8 8XG Proposal: Proposed two storey rear and side extensions together with new front entrance canopy and boundary wall with existing vehicular access widened.

APP/25/00698 Site Address: 3 Dudleston Heath Drive, Waterlooville, PO8 8AR Proposal: Erection of a rear extension to the existing garage and construction of a dormer on the rear facing roof slope of the existing dwelling with internal alterations.

APP/25/00712 Site Address: 2 Nore Crescent, Emsworth, PO10 7NB Proposal: Retrospective application for garden annexe

APP/25/00081 Site Address: 54 Stockheath Road, Havant, PO9 5HQ Proposal: Application for a change of use of a vacant retirement home to provide temporary accommodation for homeless families in the borough of Havant. The proposed works include the remodelling and refurbishment of the existing twostorey building, together with the demolition of the existing lean-to canopy and conservatory, which are in poor condition, replacement boundary treatment and bin store building as well as alterations to fenestration. The proposal also includes the removal of overgrown mature trees along the site boundary, with replacement planting of native species to enhance biodiversity and provide new habitats for wildlife.

APP/25/00729 Site Address: 9 Harbourside, Havant, PO9 1TJ Proposal: Proposed landscaping works, including garden walling and new gate. Replacement greenhouse. Relocation of existing shed.

APP/25/00822 Site Address: 33 Freshfield Gardens, Waterlooville, PO7 7TL Proposal: 1No. Lime re-pollard back to previous points leaving a height of 15m and a crown spread of 4.5m, subject to TPO 0929.

EHDC-25-1164-HSE29 Five Heads Road, Horndean, storey rear extension to create 1 additional bedroom with internal layout alterations to improve internal space.

EHDC-25-0881-LDCP16 Lovage Way, Horndean, Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed development of a new single storey rear extension in place of the existing conservatory.

25/01836/FUL Material change of use of land to a mixed-use for the keeping of horses and the stationing of caravans for residential purposes, and the erection of a dayroom ancillary to that use. Location: Willow Tree Stables Forest Road Denmead

25/01988/HOU Proposed Rear Extension to Existing Chalet Bungalow, creating improved GF & FF accommodation, together with a FF Extension over the Existing Garage. Location: Sunnymead Hambledon Road Denmead

25/02105/LDP Loft Conversion with Rear Dormer. Location: 9 Mount Pleasant Furzeley Road Denmead

25/02013/FUL Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two storey replacement dwelling, including new vehicular access, garage and landscaping Location: Willowbank Hundred Acres Road Wickham

25/02100/TPO T1 - Oak sp. Over extended northern lateral over the roof line of the substation. To reduce in length by 3m so if branches were to fail will avoid the substation. Works to be carried out in accordance with BS3998(2010), nearest best practice pruning points. Location: Chanterelle Road Curbridge

25/02084/TPO Work to be carried out in accordance with the Woodland Management Plan. The plan identifies the path and area that are used by Forest School and defines a ?study area? which has been surveyed and documented (this consist of < 20% of the woodland). Location: Woodland Adjacent To Lee Ground Lee Ground Titchfield

