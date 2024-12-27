Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are in the pipeline to expand a popular Southsea pub into a neighbouring derelict shop to create a bigger venue.

A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council by the One Eyed Dog seeking permission to expand into the neighbouring Print Solution Centre in Elm Grove.

Permission was given for the print shop in 1971, and then as a retail shop with ancillary workshop and store in 1984 but has been empty for at least ten years.

The empty shop next to the One Eyed Dog | Google Streetview

The application said: “The former shop use has been abandoned following years of vacancy, dereliction and decay, with re-use as a shop unlikely to come forward given the cost of regenerating the premises and in the current shopping market.

“Rejuvenating this space to expand an existing neighbouring enterprise is an appropriate strategy to help stave off the increasing vacancy levels experienced in town and district centres.”

The application said the plans ‘will help to safeguard’ the future of the One Eyed Dog and its staff - as well as be a boost to the local area.

One Eyed Dog | Google Streetview

The application said: “There will also be an increase in sales of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, many of which are sourced locally and thus help to maintain the viability and profitability of these local, often craft businesses.

“The proposal will help to strengthen the well-established Elm Grove area as a popular nucleus for socialising, both during the day and through the night-time economy, for locals and tourists alike. The area will therefore benefit from enhanced vitality and viability which will have a positive knock-on, with direct and indirect benefits for the district centre as a whole.

To view or comment on the plans visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search for application 24/01358/FUL.