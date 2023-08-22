Plans are unveiled to revamp the much-loved The Brookfield Hotel in Emsworth

The Brookfield Hotel is a local landmark on Havant Road within the Chichester Harbour area of outstanding natural beauty. The multi-storey building is poised for a dramatic redevelopment that includes a remodelling of the entrance lobby, a front extension, an outdoor seating area and reconfiguration of the car park.

The proposed changes are part of a comprehensive investment plan aimed at both enhancing the guest experience and ensuring the hotel’s long-term viability after its previous owners put the hotel on the market last year so that could semi-retire

Brookfield Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state: “The Hotel is in need of modernising, and it is proposed to make the alterations as part of a substantial planned investment.

“The proposals seek to improve the Hotel’s attractiveness to customers and its viability to the operator.

“The proposals will improve the functionality and attractiveness of the Hotel to its local customers and visitors from further afield.

“The works will significantly enhance the outdoor seating experience for users and improve the efficient use of external space”

A notable highlight of the plans includes the creation of an outdoor seating area, a raised timber deck will form at the front of the building, complemented by grass landscaping. Other works include remodelling the entrance lobby by providing a small, glazed infill extension.