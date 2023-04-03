Applicant Martyn Todd has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for outline approval of the scheme – all other matters will be reserved for a subsequent application. The project, if approved, would see a five-storey building built on land South East to the town centre, accessed from Victoria Road in place the existing hand car wash.

The development would comprise 29 one and two-bedroom flats of which eight will be leased at 80 per cent market value.

Artist's impression of the proposed new homes

Planning documents state the proposal responds to Waterlooville being at the ‘cutting edge of social and economic adaptation’ due to recent investment in the area. ‘Whilst the application is submitted in Outline form only, the supporting documentation and plans, namely the supporting Design and Access Statement, demonstrates that the proposed scheme is capable of meeting the highest standards of design through the careful consideration of architectural form, scale and layout.

‘The illustrative scheme makes efficient use of the site and sits well in relation to the surrounding built-up environment, respecting the neighbouring amenity of the adjacent properties.

‘The Local Plan for the Borough expects the Town Centre to deliver 600 new homes, with supporting food and drink outlets, improvements to the public realm and a new public transport interchange.

‘We believe that the proposal represents a high-quality development, which would sit comfortably in its surrounding environment. In light of this, it is considered that the proposal is compliant with both local and national policy.’