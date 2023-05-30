The government’s Planning Inspectorate has submitted its appeal decision which gave the green light to housing development on land west of Old Manor Farm. The applicants, Bargate and Vivid Homes, submitted plans for a mixed housing development with a public open space, allotments and means of access in October 2021.

Havant Borough Council originally expressed concerns with the development and was working with the applicants through a number of ‘agreed extensions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression

A council spokesperson said: ‘The council had originally resolved to refuse the scheme in February 2023 but notes the applicant had worked to resolve these issues before the appeal process was concluded.

‘The Inspector undertook a fresh assessment of the proposal and decided to grant planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The planning application was originally made valid in October 2021 and was the subject of a number of agreed extensions of time in respect of the determination period of the application as the council sought to resolve the issues associated with the development with the applicants.

‘This was necessary and appropriate as the application gave rise to a number of technical issues which had to be addressed in order to resolve consultee and third-party concerns.

‘Unfortunately, rather than continuing their dialogue with the council, the applicants chose to exercise their right of appeal following the expiry of the last agreed extension of time in August 2022.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his report, the planning inspector, Graham Chamberlain, noted the council’s concerns ‘regarding the provision of affordable housing, public open space, sustainable transport measures and a contribution towards a community officer’.

He added that it became apparent before the meeting that ‘all matters in dispute between the council and appellants had been resolved’ and that both parties ‘are in the view the appeal should be allowed’.

Planning documents state the development will deliver 43 homes 30 per cent of which will be sold or let at an ‘affordable’ rate.