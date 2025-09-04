A revised application has been submitted for a major car storage and distribution hub on land at Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond Motor Group is seeking permission for a multi-storey car storage facility, new offices and a workshop, alongside landscaping and access changes.

The scheme would transform the 1.22-hectare parcel, currently used for open-air storage, into a central hub serving dealerships across Hampshire and West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include a five-storey storage building with rooftop solar panels, a dedicated office block, and a workshop to support vehicle preparation. If approved, the development would increase capacity from 487 to 722 cars and create space for car transporters to load and unload on site.

The applicant says the proposals would “act as a vehicle hub and not solely as a storage facility” for the adjacent Hyundai and Skoda dealerships.

Artist impression of the new facility

Employment would rise from 244 to 274 staff, with additional parking and cycle spaces provided. Operating hours are proposed as 8am–6pm weekdays, 9am–5pm Saturdays, and 10am–4pm Sundays and bank holidays.

Although a similar scheme was granted permission in June 2024, this updated submission clarifies operational details and site boundaries. Planning officers note that “identical buildings have already been granted and it is the Applicant’s fall-back position to enact this consent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven objections have been received, raising concerns over noise, air quality, staff parking, car transporter movements, tree impacts and odours from car washing.

Highways officers, however, state the new access arrangements would reduce disruption, as transporters would no longer need to stop on Fitzherbert Road. Ecology surveys found no major issues, with biodiversity enhancements planned, including 22 new trees and hedging.

Planning documents state the proposal could create “an excellent employment environment that meets the operational requirements of Richmond Motor Group. Additionally, the proposals to provide additional parking spaces will help alleviate current parking pressure on the surrounding streets.”

Planning officers conclude the proposals represent “sustainable development” that would support employment and reduce existing highway impacts. Conditional permission is recommended.