Plans for a “much-needed” new community hall at St Nicholas Church in Hilsea have been submitted to city development chiefs.

The development aims to host community activities and replace the former Battenburg Hall, which was recently demolished. The proposed site spans 0.175 hectares and will feature a single-storey community hall at the rear of St Nicholas Church in Battenburg Avenue. The new hall will include associated facilities, landscaping, and a freestanding pergola structure.

The Battenburg Hall, a single-storey building in disrepair and of no architectural significance, was the last remaining hall associated with St Nicholas Church. It was demolished to make way for the construction of six houses, the new proposal presents an opportunity for the church to provide a modern space for community use.

St Nicholas Church, built in 1929 as housing developed in the area, is the first church provided by the Diocese of Portsmouth. It is part of the North End Portsmouth Team Ministry and St Mark, Portsea, and St Francis, Portsmouth.

Over the years, the church has adapted to various community needs, serving as a scout hut, garage, youth centre, and play centre for young children. While the existing church is not a listed building, it holds significant heritage value for the Portsmouth community.

The proposed community hall will have a gross internal area of 1,287 square feet, including an entrance lobby, canteen and hall and additional rooms for storage, workspace, and WCs. A freestanding pergola structure will link the church and the new community hall, ensuring covered access for visitors moving between the two buildings. The pergola is designed to be freestanding to avoid any impact on the existing church structure.

Planning documents state: “The proposed development would allow for a good quality, much-needed community hall in replacement of the already demolished Battenburg hall. This will allow the continuation of future service for local residents and the wider Portsmouth community.”